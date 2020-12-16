Is Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) pregnant on The Bold and the Beautiful appears to be the question of the week.

Following her recent scenes with Liam (Scott Clifton), viewers were noticing the baby bump the actress had grown under her plaid shirt.

So, is Jacqui pregnant or Steffy, or both?

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood announces baby number two

A few weeks ago, Jacqui took to her Instagram to reveal she was expecting her second child.

When she shared the news, she was already 23 weeks into her pregnancy. That was two months ago, so that puts her at roughly 31 weeks.

Both pregnancies weren’t announced until she was well into them. Her first announcement stunned her loyal fans and they were incredibly happy for the fan-favorite The Bold and the Beautiful actress.

With just nine weeks until her due date, there are plenty of questions surrounding how the writers will be handling her character, Steffy.

Is Steffy pregnant on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Given the circumstances with the one-night tryst with Liam, there is heavy speculation that the writers may write a storyline revolving around who fathered Steffy’s baby.

She is in a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and they have even exchanged saying those three little words. It is a very real possibility that The Bold and the Beautiful writers have a good storyline brewing, but as of yet, nothing has been announced.

If they choose to not have Steffy get pregnant, there are ways to hide Jacqui’s real-life pregnancy. They did it the first time around with big clothing, strategically placed props, and big bags.

Now that it is noticeable that Steffy’s portrayer, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is pregnant, there will have to be decisions made. This is the first time viewers are seeing a bump on her. While it was filmed two to four weeks ago, there is still time to get the ball rolling on a storyline.

Currently, Steffy and Liam are debating on whether to tell Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn about their tryst. They both want to move on, but he fears that if they don’t tell the truth, it will come out down the road and be worse.

As the decision is made to keep quiet, there will be fallout. Maybe it won’t include a “who fathered Steffy’s baby” storyline, but either way, it is going to be messier than anyone had hoped.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.