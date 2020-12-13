The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Liam tell the truth?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be front and center again this week.

Steam is running around in circles again, despite Hope (Annika Noelle) still being Liam’s wife. Their drunken tryst, following what he thought he saw, is going to have rippling effects when what was done in the dark comes to the light.

Will Liam come clean?

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam is going to talk to Steffy about coming clean with Hope.

She is not on board with the truth coming out because she is worried that it will affect the relationship she has been building with Finn (Tanner Novlan). Steffy claims to love him, but Liam’s photo is still the one up in her living room.

He came back to her beach house following what he thought he saw happening at Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) apartment. Liam believed his wife was kissing him, but it was actually the Hope look-a-like mannequin.

That was all ironed out while Thomas fought for his life, and now, Liam is left with the nagging notion he should be telling his wife the truth.

Steffy is against it and begs her baby daddy to rethink his decision. At this point, Liam is the only one making sense, revealing that if he doesn’t tell her and she finds out some other way, things will be way worse.

What is the end goal?

At this point, it is unclear where the writers are going with the whole drunken tryst. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers were promised a new love interest for Steffy, and now, this happens.

Putting Steam back together and then apart, and then together again is getting predictable. The only other aspect is a possible redemption love story for Hope and Thomas.

After Lope implodes, there is a lot that could happen. Hope stepped up for Thomas and saved his life. He will be incredibly grateful, and now, she may need his support.

Ironically, Thomas is the one who warned Hope about the time that Liam and Steffy were spending together, and now this.

Whether Liam will spill the beans remains to be seen, but it is a likely outcome, given that this has happened before. He knows what the right way to handle things is, and now, he is going to be faced with the consequences of his actions.

Will the writers throw in a “who got Steffy pregnant” storyline for good measure?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.