The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge thanks Hope and Steam makes a decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week promise that it won’t be too much of an exciting week.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is going to be just fine, despite the tease that he could die from the brain injury he received because of a fall.

Relationships are going to be tested all week as secrets being kept are going to be bubbling toward the surface.

Steffy and Liam

With the Steam train back in the station, there are so many questions. Liam (Scott Clifton) can’t keep it in his pants when it comes to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) despite his claims that Hope (Annika Noelle) is the lady he loves.

Marriage isn’t as sacred to him as he’d like everyone to believe. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that next week, Liam and Steffy make a decision about their status. They will have to keep their drunken tryst a secret if they want their significant others to remain in the dark and continue living life as they have been.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is going to notice something is off with Steffy, but will he be able to pull the truth out of her? It’s unlikely at this point.

Thomas causes concern

While Thomas may be on his way to a full recovery, the revelations he makes to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) have him concerned.

Will he be honest with his dad about his feelings for Hope (Annika Noelle) and what he thinks the mannequin said to him? At this point, Thomas loving her isn’t a shock, but the look-a-like inanimate object is a bit odd.

Hope is going to remain there for Thomas. Despite everything, her compassion for him and her desire to help him for their son outweighs everything else. Is this the beginning of a Hope and Thomas pairing?

Meanwhile, Ridge is going to make his appreciation for Hope known, but how will Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) feel about it? She would be smart to just sit back and watch, but will that be what she does?

Zende and Zoe have a moment

There hasn’t been too much of Zoe (Kiara Barnes) seen. Next week, though, that changes.

Paris (Diamond White) will catch her sister and Zende (Delon de Metz) in a peculiar spot. Viewers know the two have had chemistry and he even tried to tell her, but Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) was able to snag her and declare his love and intentions.

It looks like that relationship is going to be complicated before they even get married.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.