Is Thomas going to die on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful is teasing that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) may not make it through the week.

After watching him collapse while talking to Hope (Annika Noelle) last week and seeing him lying unresponsive in a hospital bed during cliffhanger Friday, things aren’t looking good for the Forrester heir.

Once again, Thomas is at the mercy of everyone around him. When Finn (Tanner Novlan) gives Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) a less than desirable update, everyone is worried that he may not pull through the emergency surgery that has to happen.

Will Thomas die on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Thomas is in bad shape during the week ahead.

At this point, his diagnosis hasn’t been made clear, though speculation it is something like a brain tumor or a hemorrhage that had been affecting him for quite some time.

It doesn’t appear that Thomas will be dying, though it is still a possibility. The Bold and the Beautiful writers have been all over with things happening to him, but he always recovers.

Matthew Atkinson hasn’t said anything about leaving the show, but typically the actors can’t talk about upcoming storylines. In this case, there hasn’t been a leak about his status either, so as of now, no one is sure what will happen with him.

Will Thomas and Hope reunite?

There is speculation that the writers are working toward putting Thomas and Hope together.

She is now aware of the struggles he has been dealing with, and at the moment she watched him unravel, it was clear she was concerned about him.

Raising Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) is a big deal to Hope. She wants to make sure he still knows Thomas, and with the seriousness of his condition, she is at the hospital alongside Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy.

With the recent hookup between Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy, it could be just the thing to push Hope right into Thomas’ arms. He would make her the center of everything, something Liam has failed to do over and over again.

To find out what happens with Thomas and whether or not the writers are going to push him and Hope together, be sure to tune in daily.

