The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas is in dire shape

The Bold and the Beautiful is gearing up for an intense week.

After Friday’s cliffhanger, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) saw that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) was in bad shape, there is more bad news coming.

He’s not been himself for several weeks, and despite Liam (Scott Clifton) telling people to watch out for Thomas, no one took him too seriously.

Thomas is in critical shape

Seeing Thomas hooked up to all of the machines was a frightening sight for Ridge and Steffy.

They have been in similar situations, most recently when she was hit by Bill’s (Don Diamont) car while she was out riding her motorcycle.

Steffy was in bad shape then, but not nearly as dire as Thomas is right now.

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that his life is hanging in the balance this week as time is of the essence.

Just as things were seemingly getting back to a new normal, the Forresters are in crisis mode.

Emergency surgery

In the preview video for The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn (Tanner Novlan) is seen telling the family that Thomas’s seizures are getting worse and emergency surgery is needed.

When Steffy asks for confirmation that her brother will make it, he is reluctant to make promises.

Things are incredibly touch-and-go, with Thomas’s life hanging in the balance.

As Steffy, Hope (Annika Noelle), Liam, and Ridge wait to hear some news, there are a lot of emotions to go around.

Unresolved feelings

After a night of drunken passion between Liam and Steffy, there are a lot of unresolved feelings.

He thought that Hope was kissing Thomas when what he really saw was him kissing the Hope-like mannequin.

Now, everyone is waiting for word on whether or not he will pull through and what is officially wrong with him.

There is some speculation that this incident may affect Hope and Liam’s marriage.

She may take it upon herself to be his caretaker, which would easily push the two closer together.

With Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) being a huge factor, The Bold and the Beautiful writers have enough leverage to easily put Thomas back with the girl he has loved forever.

To find out what happens with Thomas and what he is battling, be sure to tune in all week so you don’t miss a single moment of the drama.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.