The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope helps Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful has an intense week planned for viewers.

November sweeps are on their way out and the setup is for the breakdown of Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

For weeks, he has been talking to a mannequin that looks just like Hope (Annika Noelle).

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Things came to a head last week when Liam (Scott Clifton) walked in on him kissing the mannequin. To make matters worse, he believed that his wife was actually kissing Thomas, sending him back to Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in a hurry.

Thomas breaks down

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that Thomas loses it this week. He is on a downward spiral and despite attempts to help, there may be only one person who can pull him out of it.

His obsession with Hope has been increasing as time has gone on. This isn’t the same bout of obsession viewers saw earlier this year, it is more intense, though. The Hope-like mannequin has upped the ante and brought his delusions to the forefront.

In the preview video for this week’s episode, Thomas and Hope have a conversation. He is in tears, revealing he isn’t crazy and she is trying to figure out what he needs from her. As he continues to talk, he passes out.

Read More General Hospital actress Chloe Lanier speaks out about illness

What will Thomas’ diagnosis be?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs)

Hope and Thomas pairing

After over a year of pitting the two against each other and writing creepy storylines for them, it looks like The Bold and the Beautiful writers are toying with a pairing between Thomas and Hope.

Liam has stepped over several boundaries with Hope over the last few weeks. She is going to go to great lengths to ensure that Douglas’ (Henry Joseph Samiri) father gets the help he needs. She sees that he has been changing and wants to help him.

When Finn (Tanner Novlan) calls for her help, she obliges. Going through a crisis with Thomas may be the beginning of a relationship with him. She is raising his son and while she also has a child with Liam, Hope knows that Thomas won’t flip flop as her current husband does.

Steffy and Finn are in it for the long haul. Now that he has stepped in to help her brother, their relationship grows even stronger.

When this is all said and done, will Liam be left out in the cold from everyone he loves?

To find out what happens to Thomas, be sure to tune in daily.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.