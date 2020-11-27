The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas loses it

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that next week is more of the same.

Viewers have watched as Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) obsession with Hope (Annika Noelle) has spiraled out of control. Again.

After Liam (Scott Clifton) walked in on what he thought was his wife and Thomas kissing, he is now reeling.

In true Liam fashion, he went back to Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house after getting the shock of his life.

Finn attempts to help

Following his conversation with Hope at the cabin, Finn (Tanner Novlan) heads over to speak with Thomas.

He can sense something isn’t right, but the severity of the issue has not yet come to light. Finn is on the outside looking in, not really understanding the history between the three key players.

Loving Steffy was easy, but will dealing with her family and extended family be the same?

It isn’t looking likely.

When he finally realizes that Thomas is having a break from reality, Hope is called in to help.

Near the end of the week, Finn reveals that he thinks something is seriously wrong with Thomas, and he needs help. His psychological issues have progressively gotten worse, despite his attempts to seek help from his mother and distance himself from Hope.

Liam reflects

At the beginning of the week, Liam is left to sit with his thoughts. As he goes through the motions and thinks about every decision made, there is much to contemplate.

The back and forth between Steffy and Hope has left some unresolved feelings on both sides. Now he wonders if he had made different choices and if the outcomes could have possibly changed.

As the week continues, Liam’s actions become more calculated. As his wife attempts to help save the father of her son, he has strong feelings.

By the end of the week, some decisions will be made, but Liam won’t be informed. He may make an error in judgment, causing a rippling effect.

Now that November sweeps have wound down, the decisions moving forward will set the tone for winter storylines.

Thomas needs to get back to reality and finally get the help he needs, but who will be in his corner?

How will this affect Finn and Steffy’s relationship, and what will happen with Liam and Hope?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.