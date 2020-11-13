The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Zoe is engaged, Hope backs Thomas, and Quinn is back

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that love is in the air, but so is tension.

Relationships will be tested, engagements will go on, and mother and daughter roles are flipped.

It will be a week of revelations, and the people of Los Angeles may not be ready to see what happens next.

Carter and Zoe

After a proposal that was interrupted due to a smoke alarm, things got back on track. Zoe (Kiara Barnes) accepts Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) ring. Paris (Diamond White) is excited for her sister, but are there are ulterior motives.

She has her eye on Zende (Delon de Metz), but he isn’t all in for her yet. Whether she notices the googly eyes he and Zoe have for one another remains to be seen, but The Bold and the Beautiful viewers do.

The question isn’t whether this will implode, but whether when. Paris is in town for a reason, and Zoe’s wandering eyes aren’t fooling anyone.

Wyatt and Flo

There hasn’t been much screen time for Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) in recent weeks. That is about to change as The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will see them deal with their mothers next week.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) is still on the outs with Eric (John McCook), so she is staying with the couple. How long will it last? Well, let’s just say they want the couple to make up so they can continue with their lives.

Next week, Flo will lay the law down when it comes to Eric with Shauna (Denise Richards). Will the mother listen to what her daughter is saying? We’d bet no, but with a secret that she is hiding, maybe she can’t.

Taking another attempt to get Eric to forgive her, Quinn tries to reason with her husband. He has had enough of her meddling and antics, but will he be able to give her one more shot?

Hope stands up for Thomas

On the merry-go-round of Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle), things are still spinning.

She thinks he is attempting to make himself better. Even after seeing the mannequin in Thomas’ apartment, Hope still believes he is changing for the better.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is insistent that things are not right. Hope will denounce her husband’s concerns in favor of backing up Douglas’ dad. Is this a turning point in their marriage?

Be sure to tune in next week to find out what happens!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.