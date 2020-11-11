The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: November sweeps kick into high gear

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for November sweeps tease that several of the storylines will carry over long after the month ends.

So much has changed in Los Angeles, with relationships fractured, marriages in trouble, and family in town.

As sweeps are underway, things will start to get a little on the crazy side.

Hope lookalike mannequin

Right now, viewers are in the middle of watching Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and the mannequin, with plenty of questions about where things are headed.

A mannequin that looks exactly like Hope (Annika Noelle) is in Thomas’ apartment. She has been “talking” to him. While bizarre, this storyline appears to have a point.

In a preview of November sweeps with Soap Opera Digest, Bradley Bell revealed that the mannequin is actually part of Thomas’ psyche. His internal battle has taken form.

Loving Hope hasn’t stopped, but he was on the road to learning to deal with it.

Now that the mannequin has suggested Thomas kill Liam (Scott Clifton), there is a lot at stake. Will the Forrester heir lose his mind completely, or will he seek help to rectify the chaos happening in his mind.

Sister dilemma

Paris (Diamond White) has arrived in Los Angeles. Things between her and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) are good now, but they may not stay that way.

There will be a huge competition between them, as that has always been in their nature. This time, though, Zende (Delon de Metz) will be the prize they are after.

Sure, Zoe has Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), but is he who she wants?

Look for more sister scenes to come!

A resolution for Katie and Bill

It seems like it has been quite a while since Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) have had any real-time on The Bold and the Beautiful.

While their relationship still hangs in the balance, there is a resolution coming. The bad news is it won’t happen until early next year.

Bradley Bell teased something big is coming, and it may be another medical crisis. That appears to be the go-to for the couple. Whatever they choose to do in the moment of crisis, that will be the decision they have to live with.

As the rest of November sweeps plays out, there will be lasting consequences for everyone. Quinn (Rena Sofer) will be a lot to handle as she invades Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) space.

Look for that to start some problems, leading the happy couple to unknown territory.

To see how everything plays out, be sure to tune in for the entire month of November.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on ABC.