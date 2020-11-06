The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas receives a dark request and Zoe feels guilty

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal things are taking a very creepy turn in Los Angeles.

November sweeps are in full swing, and things are about to be kicked up a notch.

Thomas and the Hope mannequin

Viewers have watched as Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has taken a downward spiral into the Hope (Annika Noelle) obsession again.

When sweeps time comes around, The Bold and the Beautiful writers like to make Thomas walk a tightrope over the deep end. This time, the story is creepier than just an obsession and a plot to split up Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton).

Now that Liam has seen the Hope mannequin, he wants everyone to know about it. His attempt to get Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope on board to take Thomas down doesn’t go over as he had hoped.

Where will Finn (Tanner Novlan) fit in when it comes to it? Will he support Steffy, or will he be on Liam’s side when push comes to shove?

One thing is for sure, the creepy factor with Thomas and the talking mannequin is at an all-time high. It will go up even more when he gets a very sinister request.

Will she tell him to get rid of Liam for good? If not, what else could it be?

Zoe and Zende

After trying to suppress her feelings for Zende (Delon de Metz), Zoe comes to a revelation. She has been trying hard to remain with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), but it doesn’t look that will happen.

Things changed once Zoe realized that Paris (Diamond White) is interested in Zende as well. As the sisters talked on The Bold and the Beautiful this week, the feelings of jealousy grew immensely.

Spoilers reveal that next week, reality comes crashing down on Zoe. Will she give in to her feelings for Zende before breaking things off with Carter?

There is a proposal happening next week. Will it have to do with the love triangle at Forrester, or will it be completely unrelated?

With everything that is happening in Los Angeles, next week is going to be intense. Liam is going to be shocked by what he finds and the reactions he gets from the people he needs help from.

Coupled with the guilt Zoe is feeling, that will contribute to an intense week on the CBS soap.

Be sure to tune in daily, so you don’t miss a single moment of the juicy storylines.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.