The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Paris surprises Zoe at Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Paris (Diamond White) is in town. She is going to stir up some trouble and arriving just in time for November sweeps isn’t a coincidence.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) has been bouncing back and forth between wanting Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zende (Delon de Metz), and now she is going to get a reality check.

What will have the Forrester model seeing green?

Paris pops into town

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video for next week, Paris pops over to Forrester to surprise her big sister. Zoe is shocked to see her and asks when she had planned on telling her she was coming to town.

It looks like these sisters have something happening between them, but what that is remains unclear. After all of the trouble Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) unleased in Los Angeles, there is no telling what Paris may have up her sleeve.

How will these sisters do when they are in the same city? The timing of her arrival is suspicious, leading to speculation there is more than meets the eye.

Zende moves in

He made it clear he was interested in Zoe, even attempting to text her when she was with Carter. Unfortunately, the text didn’t go through and she ended up spending the night with her boyfriend instead of running to Zende.

Now that Paris is in town, and seemingly interested in him, it is Zende’s chance to make his mark. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers seem to hint at Zoe becoming jealous over the bond forming between her sister and Zende. Will this cause more problems and lead to a split for her and Carter, or will it be a match made in heaven for Paris and the man who wanted her older sister first?

There will be a few ticks up Zende’s sleeve where the Buckingham sisters are concerned. The biggest question is going to be who can outsmart who when it comes to Zoe and Paris? Something isn’t right, but what that is remains to be seen.

November sweeps begin Monday, and with that comes a slew of storylines that change the course of relationships, lives, and careers. Will the Buckingham sisters make it out unscathed or will their bond be forever changed?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.