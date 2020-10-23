The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas acts funny, Quinn begs, and Bridge gets news

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap promise things are headed in the wrong direction for several characters.

Things have been weird on The Bold and the Beautiful and the creep factor is going to be amped up in the coming weeks as November sweeps are set to begin in just one week.

Thomas begins spiraling again

With the Hope-like doll that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have been questioning when he will hit his breaking point again.

His desire for Hope (Annika Noelle) hasn’t gone away. Thomas isn’t miraculously healed, and it looks like the writers may be taking him down a dark path once again.

Next week, Finn (Tanner Novlan) will experience the Jekyll and Hyde sides of Thomas. As a doctor, will he see the warning signs before anyone else?

Quinn may have lost it all

After seeing Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric (John McCook) fall out, viewers were wondering what would happen next. The duo has been offscreen for a while, and now, The Bold and the Beautiful fans will see what will transpire.

First, Quinn is going to want to invade Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) privacy. He isn’t going to be happy about his mother’s scheming, and he is going to tell her just that.

Begging for forgiveness won’t get Quinn far. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) isn’t going to let her get off that easy. As she pleads her case for why he should move past what happened, he isn’t hearing her. Ridge isn’t ready to move forward and his decision to continue to stay angry with Quinn could have a big impact on her marriage to Eric.

Brooke and Ridge

Some good news is coming for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge. Next week, it looks like Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) may have the news they have been waiting for. Could it be that they are legally married once again?

They have been through a lot in the last several months, and now, it looks like there may be more drama ahead. If Thomas starts acting up again, it could put another wedge in their marriage. The way things look now, that is a big possibility.

As the next week plays out, keep in mind that they are setting the scene for November sweeps and what the next month will all be about.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.