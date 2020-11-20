The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas makes an error and Liam is stunned

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that there is more where Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Hope (Annika Noelle), and Liam (Scott Clifton) are concerned.

It will be a short week on the CBS soap as Thanksgiving Day will be preempted, and Black Friday will see an encore presentation.

Is Thomas slipping further into madness?

Viewers have found themselves in the perils of the Hope/Thomas/Liam triangle again. This time, though, there is a mannequin involved.

Thomas has been having hallucinations about the Hope-like mannequin, and this week, she came to life. Of course, that is only the beginning.

Spoilers for next week reveal that dinner at Thomas’s apartment turns into something much bigger when Liam arrives to see something unbelievable. Will anyone else believe him?

Complications with Steffy

Liam has been trying to convince Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that Thomas is losing his mind and is still obsessed with Hope. He was shocked to see the mannequin at his place, but neither Hope nor Steffy appeared overly concerned.

Both women have been giving Thomas the benefit of the doubt, so next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, when Liam attempts to tell Steffy what happened, she isn’t going to believe him.

This week, she has seen a difference in Thomas, especially after visiting with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). Thomas appears to be healing to everyone around him, except Liam.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) will be around mid-week. He already warned Liam about his fixation with Thomas, but will he side with Steffy’s baby daddy this time?

Encore presentation

On Thanksgiving Day, The Bold and the Beautiful will be preempted for the parade coverage. The following day, an encore presentation will be shown.

In an episode from November 21, 2018, Quinn (Rena Sofer) will find herself on the receiving end of a prank. It is Thanksgiving, and the Forrester clan is getting ready to celebrate the big day.

Pam (Alley Mills) has other things on her mind as she tricks the matriarch.

Even though next week will be a short one due to the holiday, The Bold and the Beautiful episodes will be filled with drama and weird happenings, leading to some complications between Liam and his daughters’ mothers.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.