The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas’ condition and Steam consequences

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal a lot is hanging in the balance for several people on the canvas.

After Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) collapses while talking to Hope (Annika Noelle) in hysterics, his condition becomes dire. It was clear something wasn’t right, and that it hasn’t been for days.

Things aren’t looking good, and after a bad decision that happened in the heat of the moment, Los Angeles will be left reeling.

Update on Thomas

With Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) waiting for news on Thomas, it feels like time is moving slower than ever.

Unfortunately, Finn (Tanner Novlan) doesn’t have good news. Things look bad, especially when all things are considered.

As the week goes on, Thomas clings to life. His recent actions will have a lasting impact on those important to him, but will that be enough to pull him out of harm’s way?

A drunken night of passion

Meanwhile, Liam (Scott Clifton) realizes that what he thought happened between Hope and Thomas was not what actually happened.

He saw Thomas with the mannequin, not his wife. His rash decision to run to Steffy and let things get out of control is going to be a big problem for him moving forward.

After confronting Hope and blaming her for ruining their marriage, he is going to have a lot to apologize for, which includes his sleeping with Steffy.

Speaking of the drunken night Steam spent together, there is a lot to be sorted out.

Will Steffy and Liam come clean to their partners, or will this be a secret they take to their grave?

Chances are all will be revealed.

Quinn wants Eric back

As if the Forresters need more complications. Quinn (Rena Sofer) is determined to win her husband back.

Both she and Shauna (Denise Richards) will be on several days in the upcoming week. They are working on reuniting Quinn and Eric (John McCook).

A surprising twist near the end of the week sets things up to be unexpected. Will it be revealed that Shauna and Eric have fallen for one another as they have spent so much time together?

Will Quinn lose her husband and the Forrester fortune for good?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.