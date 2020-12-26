The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Zoe and Paris spar and Hope is suspicious

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise secrets are getting ready to bubble over.

A drunken tryst is almost ready to boil over, but who wants to spill the beans may surprise viewers.

Meanwhile, family will be put at odds when an offer is extended and a decision is needed quickly.

Zoe and Paris

During Christmas Eve at Eric’s (John McCook), it was clear that the Buckingham girls weren’t in the best place.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has something up his sleeve and when he tells Zoe (Kiara Barnes), her reaction isn’t what he’d hope.

Paris (Diamond White) revealed herself to be more than just a pretty face when she told Carter about her line of work and what she wants to do in life. He wants her to work on the foundation, and when he presented it to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), his interest was piqued.

Now, Zoe is going to demand her sister decline the offer for Paris to stay in Los Angeles. When Zende (Delon de Metz) suggests she should stick around, there is plenty of surprises all around.

Viewers know that Zoe is threatened because of his interest in Paris, and she doesn’t want her sister to have him. Will this lead to Carter finding out that his fiancee may be interested in another man?

Steffy’s guilt mounts

In the beginning, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was begging Liam (Scott Clifton) to keep quiet about their drunken tryst. That night was fueled by tequila and assumptions.

Now, with Finn (Tanner Novlan) declaring his love for the Forrester beauty, the guilt is mounting. She knows she wants to remain with him, but as their bond gets more intense, she is second-guessing keeping the secret.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is going to realize something is up between Liam and Steffy. She has had suspicions before, so now, her curiosity is getting the best of her. Will she be able to figure out what happened between the former lovers, and if she does, will that send her into Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) arms?

The Speaking of Thomas, in an attempt to smooth things over with Ridge, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is going to suggest he moves into their house. He is going to need someone around, and what better way to win her husband over than to offer such a gesture?

There will be four new episodes next week with Friday’s encore presentation being the first marriage between Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont).

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.