The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Paris and Zoe argue, Steffy and Hope spent time together

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that Christmas is finally in the air for the good people of Los Angeles.

Fresh off the heels of a “will Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) live or won’t he” storyline, the focus is going to shift off of him for a bit.

As relationships hang in the balance because of secrets, the upcoming week is going to press on those issues.

Paris and Zoe

Now that it has been a while, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is ready for Paris (Diamond White) to leave Los Angeles.

The two sisters will have quite the brawl and it won’t be pretty. Of course, it is likely due to Paris growing close to Zende (Delon de Metz). Zoe is engaged to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), but it is clear that she is yearning for the Forrester designer and not the Forrester lawyer.

Following an intense exchange, both women are at Eric’s (John McCook) house for Christmas Eve. Zende is holding on to Paris and he notices that gets under Zoe’s skin.

So, while Zoe was hoping her sister would leave, it looks like that isn’t an option through the holiday season.

Will Paris be the one to out how Zoe feels about Zende and shatter Carter’s heart?

Steffy, Finn, Liam, and Hope

After deciding to keep their drunken tryst a secret, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is going to feel guilty after spending time with Hope (Annika Noelle).

She wanted things with Finn (Tanner Novlan) to remain intact, but not that Hope is championing him and his work to save Thomas, there’s going to be a lot of emotions.

Liam (Scott Clifton) has been wishy-washy forever when it comes to the two women in his life. He declared his love for Steffy, but he wants to be the husband that Hope needs.

As this unravels, it is unclear how things will work out, but there is plenty of speculation about where it should go.

Christmas schedule

There is good news for The Bold and the Beautiful fans. The CBS soap is airing four new episodes next week and an encore presentation on Christmas Day of Liam and Steffy celebrating Kelly’s first Christmas together.

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, expect some reminiscing of holidays past and the feelings that come along with all of that.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.