Who was Abby married to on The Young and the Restless?

The new storyline involving Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) on The Young and the Restless has fans needing a refresher on her love life.

Who was Abby married to on Y&R?

The question has become one hot topic among viewers as her past miscarriage plays a pivotal role in her current storyline. Abby learned because of her miscarriage that she couldn’t have children with her now-husband, Chance (Donny Boaz).

The story has just begun, but it has also gotten fans reminiscing about Abby’s romantic history. So, let’s take a look at who Abby was married to before Chance.

Abby was married to Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) for nearly a year back in 2015. Stitch was a doctor and a former army medic, who served in Afghanistan alongside Dylan McAvoy (Steve Burton).