The new storyline involving Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) on The Young and the Restless has fans needing a refresher on her love life.
Who was Abby married to on Y&R?
The question has become one hot topic among viewers as her past miscarriage plays a pivotal role in her current storyline. Abby learned because of her miscarriage that she couldn’t have children with her now-husband, Chance (Donny Boaz).
The story has just begun, but it has also gotten fans reminiscing about Abby’s romantic history. So, let’s take a look at who Abby was married to before Chance.
Who was Abby married to on The Young and the Restless?
Abby was married to Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) for nearly a year back in 2015. Stitch was a doctor and a former army medic, who served in Afghanistan alongside Dylan McAvoy (Steve Burton).
In true soap opera fashion, Stitch and Abby didn’t like each other at first. After Stitch ended his romance with Abby’s half-sister Victoria (Amelia Heinle), he and Abby became friends. Their newly-formed friendship turned to love.
Stitch and Abby were married on New Year’s Eve 2015, but their happiness was short-lived. Max (Jared Breeze), Stitch’s young son, came to Genoa City after his mother died in a car accident.
The troubled boy blamed Abby for his mother’s death. Abby was on the phone with Max’s mom at the time of the accident, but Abby didn’t realize that was why the call ended.
Max eventually came between Abby and Stitch because of his vendetta against his stepmom.
Abby’s miscarriage
Shortly after their wedding, Abby learned she was pregnant with Stitch’s baby. The newlyweds were thrilled.
However, Max was determined to get back at Abby for his mother’s death. The boy tied fishing wire on the stairs at Abby’s baby shower, causing her to trip and fall.
Abby was rushed to the hospital. but sadly lost the baby. Despite his best effort to hide the truth, it was eventually revealed Max purposely plotted to hurt Abby and the baby. Max was sent to a long-term psychiatric facility.
The miscarriage and Max drama had a profound impact on Abby’s feelings for Stitch. Abby admitted to her husband right before their first wedding anniversary that she no longer loved him.
After Stitch and Abby divorced, he simply disappeared from her life. The character has not been seen onscreen since 2017, when he treated Devon (Bryton James) following a car accident.
