The Young and the Restless spoilers: Gloria is back, Abby is heartbroken, and Sharon gets a surprise

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal there is another intense week ahead in Genoa City.
Old flames, familiar faces, and family drama are at the forefront as February sweeps creep up.
It will be a week to watch as the highly anticipated crossover with The Bold and the Beautiful finally plays out.
Shadam or Shey?
While Sharon (Sharon Case) walked down the aisle and married Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), things may not be what they seem.
The Young and the Restless preview video shows Rey sharing with Sharon that she received flowers. She looks pleased, likely thinking they were a gesture from her new husband. Wrong.
Adam (Mark Grossman) sent them for Sharon. He is a hot button topic where Rey is concerned, and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) isn’t fond of the two being friendly either.
Will this gesture cause ripples in both relationships? Right now, Chelsea needs Adam by her side and his act of kindness isn’t going to go over well.
Gloria returns
Kevin (Greg Rikaart) is seen meeting with his mother, Gloria (Judith Chapman). He wants to know what brings her to town, but she insists he already knows. After all, his “playing it cool” act isn’t going to work on her.
With the flash drive that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) knows about, it is a sure bet she is there to do more damage. Will Gloria being in Genoa City kick things into overdrive?
She is one who likes to cause plenty of drama and awkwardness for those she loves, and this time, it looks like she is going to do just that.
Chance and Abby
As Abby (Melissa Ordway) is sitting and crying, Chance (Donny Boaz) wants to do whatever it takes to make things better. Unfortunately, it looks like this will not be an easy fix.
The Young and the Restless writers are going to definitely play up the Abby wanting to have a baby and can’t angle. The couple just got married, and now, she is desperately craving being a mom. After everything she went through with Arturo (Jason Canela), her happiness is long overdue.
Will the couple be able to make it through, or will the devastation tear them apart?
Be sure to tune in next week to find out everything that happens in Genoa City.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
