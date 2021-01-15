The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Summer seeks out Bill and Steffy’s pregnancy news

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that a lot is going to come to pass as February sweeps inch closer.

Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) pregnancy is going to change a lot of people’s lives, but mostly the two men who may be the father of her unborn child.

As the rest of the Forresters and Spencers catch wind of what happened between her and Liam (Scott Clifton), things aren’t going to be good.

Paternity test

In order to find out who fathered her unborn child, Steffy is going to need a paternity test. Finn (Tanner Novlan) is going to push the issue hard next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

He is going to ask Steffy who she would choose to be the baby’s father if she had the choice. While she obviously says him, Finn isn’t going to be quick to believe what the brunette beauty says.

Speculation is that the writers have chosen Liam as the father, which will further complicate things for everyone involved.

Hope overhears Thomas

As Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) talks up how important Hope (Annika Noelle) was in getting him the help he needed and saving his life, she will overhear him.

He has been a sounding board for her without knowing what is happening, but next week, Thomas finds out the truth. This isn’t going to go over well when he runs into Liam and he lets him have it.

Liam will find himself lashing out and blaming Thomas, which won’t go over well. He has no one to blame but himself for what happened with Steffy and not sorting out his feelings for the women in his life.

Will Hope soften when it comes to Thomas after hearing him talk her up? A pairing between them is almost inevitable, but how fast will it happen?

Summer Newman wants answers

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will get a pretty blonde visitor in the way of Summer Newman (Hunter King). She is in town to do some business for Jabot, but also to get the dirt on Sally (Courtney Hope).

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will not want to give up the details about his ex-girlfriend, but that doesn’t mean that Flo (Katrina Bowden) will remain quiet.

After all that happened between the three of them, she has her chance to make sure Sally pays for what she did. Will Flo spill everything about her faking her impending death in order to get Wyatt back? What about her kidnapping Flo and holding her hostage?

Be sure to tune in all next week to watch the drama in Los Angeles unfold.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.