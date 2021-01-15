The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon leans on Nikki, Elena questions Devon, and Chelsea is angered

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week reveal that headway is being made in a few different storylines.
February sweeps is just a few weeks away and Y&R writers are setting up the direction in which things will go.
As one family member moves closer to reconciliation with another, several relationships are tested in more ways than one.
Chelsea’s recovery
After a medical episode that has changed everything, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) won’t be in the mood for any funny business from Adam (Mark Grossman). He has opened up to Victor (Eric Braeden) about what is happening with his lady love, but will that be enough to let bygones be bygones for the father and son team?
When Chelsea finds out that Adam is leaning on Sharon (Sharon Case), things get intense. Their relationship is one of the reasons she was set on leaving town and splitting from Adam.
Will she lose it on Adam because of Sharon next week?
Summer on The Bold and the Beautiful
As the CBS commercials have teased, next week will be more of the crossover with Y&R’s sister soap, The Bold and the Beautiful.
Summer (Hunter King) will sit down with Flo (Katrina Bowden). She has plenty of dirt on Sally (Courtney Hope), but will she spill it? Wyatt (Darin Brooks) declined to open up about the details, but Flo is a woman scorned. Keeping quiet may not be what she wants to do.
Sharon leans on Nikki
With everything happening with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Sharon needs someone to turn to. Drinking is becoming an issue for the teenager, but getting caught doesn’t seem to have an effect on her because she continues to make poor decisions.
Next week, Sharon will turn to Nikki (Melody Scott Thomas) for help. After all, she has battled alcoholism for years. Will she be able to get through to her granddaughter and talk some sense into the young girl?
Faith has her whole life ahead of her. If she doesn’t get help now and break free from the pressure that her friends are putting on her, it could be a much worse situation down the line.
As the stories shift on The Young and the Restless, some fan-favorites are revisiting old relationships. Look for Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to question Devon (Bryton James) about his feelings for Amanda (Mishael Morgan). But, does she really have any right to know the answer?
Make sure you tune in all next week to find out what happens in Genoa City!
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
