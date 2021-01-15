The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon leans on Nikki, Elena questions Devon, and Chelsea is angered

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week reveal that headway is being made in a few different storylines.

February sweeps is just a few weeks away and Y&R writers are setting up the direction in which things will go.

As one family member moves closer to reconciliation with another, several relationships are tested in more ways than one.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Chelsea’s recovery

After a medical episode that has changed everything, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) won’t be in the mood for any funny business from Adam (Mark Grossman). He has opened up to Victor (Eric Braeden) about what is happening with his lady love, but will that be enough to let bygones be bygones for the father and son team?

When Chelsea finds out that Adam is leaning on Sharon (Sharon Case), things get intense. Their relationship is one of the reasons she was set on leaving town and splitting from Adam.