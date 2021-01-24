The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mariah shocks Tessa, Sally eavesdrops, and Elena turns to Devon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS daytime drama reveal life is about to be shaken up for a few Genoa City residents.
One couple discusses their future, while two enemies continue their war, and old flames are thrown together.
There’s only one week until February sweeps begin, and Y&R is setting the stage for what is bound to be a month full of OMG moments.
Mariah’s pregnancy question
Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is left in shock after Mariah (Camryn Grimes) asks her an unexpected question. Mariah wants to know if Tessa can picture Mariah pregnant. The question literally has Tessa at a loss for words.
However, Mariah most likely isn’t asking because she wants to have a baby with Tessa. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby (Melissa Ordway) has a request for Mariah.
Fans have speculated that Mariah would become Abby’s surrogate. Based on the preview video and spoilers, it certainly appears that is the case.
Sally gets a surprise
Summer (Hunter King) is back from Los Angeles and wastes no time filling Jack (Peter Bergman) in on her trip. She lets Jack know the trip was very eye-opening.
Now fans know that Summer is talking about all the dirt she got on Sally (Courtney Hope) thanks to her meeting with Flo (Katrina Bowden). The question is will Summer give Jack all the information she learned, or keep quiet?
Jack did want Summer and Sally to call a truce, which is not going to happen. What Summer and Jack don’t realize is that Sally is eavesdropping on their conversation.
Yep, Summer thinks she has the upper hand, but Sally is the one with an edge.
Elena shows up at Devon’s
After weeks of building her relationship with Nate (Sean Dominic), Elena (Brytni Sarpy) turns to Devon (Bryton James) in her time of need.
Elena surprises Devon when she shows up on his doorstep, claiming to have car troubles. Devon looks slightly annoyed when he opens the door to find his ex-girlfriend, who cheated on him, standing there.
Thanks to Soap Opera Digest, fans know that Devon and Elena hook up next week. Elena’s impromptu visit turns into a romp in the sack for the former flames. It was a twist fans didn’t see coming.
The exes hooking up means fans should expect Elena to pop up pregnant during February sweeps kicking off a good-old-fashioned who’s the daddy storyline.
There’s so much juicy entertainment going down on Y&R, fans won’t want to miss a second of the daytime drama!
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
