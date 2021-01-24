The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mariah shocks Tessa, Sally eavesdrops, and Elena turns to Devon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS daytime drama reveal life is about to be shaken up for a few Genoa City residents.

One couple discusses their future, while two enemies continue their war, and old flames are thrown together.

There’s only one week until February sweeps begin, and Y&R is setting the stage for what is bound to be a month full of OMG moments.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Mariah’s pregnancy question

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is left in shock after Mariah (Camryn Grimes) asks her an unexpected question. Mariah wants to know if Tessa can picture Mariah pregnant. The question literally has Tessa at a loss for words.

However, Mariah most likely isn’t asking because she wants to have a baby with Tessa. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby (Melissa Ordway) has a request for Mariah.