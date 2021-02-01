The Young and the Restless shocker: Donny Boaz fired — What will happen to Chance?

Donny Boaz is out as Chance and he might not be the last one cut at Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless shocker revealed Donny Boaz was fired, and now fans are asking what will happen to Chance.

Donny broke the surprising news in a lengthy Instagram post spilling exactly how he learned the CBS show was not renewing his contract.

The news comes less than two months after the actor had to take a short hiatus from Y&R after testing positive for COVID-19.

What did Donny say about being fired from Y&R?

On Sunday night, Donny broke the news that his last airdate as Chance Chancellor would be on Monday, February 1. The actor admitted he left for the holiday break in December knowing his filming schedule through March.

Then on Christmas Eve, Donny received a phone call alerting him that his days on the CBS soap opera were over.