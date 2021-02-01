The Young and the Restless shocker: Donny Boaz fired — What will happen to Chance?

The Young and the Restless shocker revealed Donny Boaz was fired, and now fans are asking what will happen to Chance.
Donny broke the surprising news in a lengthy Instagram post spilling exactly how he learned the CBS show was not renewing his contract.
The news comes less than two months after the actor had to take a short hiatus from Y&R after testing positive for COVID-19.
What did Donny say about being fired from Y&R?
On Sunday night, Donny broke the news that his last airdate as Chance Chancellor would be on Monday, February 1. The actor admitted he left for the holiday break in December knowing his filming schedule through March.
Then on Christmas Eve, Donny received a phone call alerting him that his days on the CBS soap opera were over.
“Reason for my departure: Due to the cost incurred because of COVID testing, production is to let go of 4 or 5 contract players. And due to the writers and future story line…I didn’t make the cut,” Donny wrote in his Instagram post alongside several photos from his time on The Young and the Restless.
Although the actor is sad to be done at the hit daytime drama, he is taking it all in stride. Donny is grateful to have worked amid the coronavirus pandemic and for such a fantastic show.
“I want to thank #yr for this amazing opportunity. I want to thank the fans. You all have been AMAZING. Thank you. I want to thank everyone associated with Y&R, my cast mates, and the crew. You will be missed. I want to thank my agents and manager for bringing this opportunity into my life. We are optimistic for what is to come,” he wrote.
Donny gave a special shoutout to his costar Melissa Ordway (Abby), even referring to her as “one of the greatest actresses I’ve ever had the privilege to work with.”
The soap star ended his message with positivity, looking forward to the future. Donny let Hollywood know he is a free agent ready to work.
Is Chance leaving The Young and the Restless?
Donny has played the role of Chance since November 2019.
Chance and Abby’s journey to becoming parents was set to become a pivotal story, focusing on surrogacy. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) literally just agreed to be their surrogate.
Now that the actor has been fired, the rumor mill is buzzing about Chance leaving Y&R. In his Instagram announcement, Donny spilled he was told Chance would simply disappear off the canvas. The character won’t be recast or killed off at this time.
The news Donny Boaz was let go from The Young and the Restless was shocking, and it won’t be the last firing either.
Twitter user @Spoilergirl1 echoed Donny’s words that more cuts are coming to the CBS show.
One thing is for sure — changes are coming to The Young and the Restless. Fans need to brace themselves for more casting shockers and sudden storyline shifts.
What do you think of Donny being fired?
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
