The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Elena protects Devon, Chelsea’s triggered, and Sally drama

Elena has been caught between two men, but next week she makes a choice. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s upsides of the CBS soap opera tease February sweeps kicks off with more of the same drama and a couple of twists thrown in for fun.

Life in Genoa City gets complicated for several residents who continue to make the same mistakes. The saying some people never learn certainly applies to Y&R, and it doesn’t appear things will change anytime soon.

Elena and Victoria rethink old romances

The fallout of Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Devon’s (Bryton James) tryst will be front and center all month. Devon’s guilt mounts when he meets with Nate (Sean Dominic) to discuss Moses’ impending arrival in town.

When push comes to shove, Elena will protect Devon, which means keeping their cheating a secret. Devon is focused on moving forward with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and it looks like Elena respects his wishes.

Elena will also be forced to reexamine her feelings for Nate, especially after Devon chooses Amanda.