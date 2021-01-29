The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Elena protects Devon, Chelsea’s triggered, and Sally drama

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s upsides of the CBS soap opera tease February sweeps kicks off with more of the same drama and a couple of twists thrown in for fun.
Life in Genoa City gets complicated for several residents who continue to make the same mistakes. The saying some people never learn certainly applies to Y&R, and it doesn’t appear things will change anytime soon.
Elena and Victoria rethink old romances
The fallout of Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Devon’s (Bryton James) tryst will be front and center all month. Devon’s guilt mounts when he meets with Nate (Sean Dominic) to discuss Moses’ impending arrival in town.
When push comes to shove, Elena will protect Devon, which means keeping their cheating a secret. Devon is focused on moving forward with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and it looks like Elena respects his wishes.
Elena will also be forced to reexamine her feelings for Nate, especially after Devon chooses Amanda.
Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is faced with a dilemma. Victor (Eric Braeden) gives his daughter an ultimatum, which doesn’t sit well with her.
The question is, does Victor give her an ultimatum about Newman Enterprises or Billy (Jason Thompson) boy?
Oh yes, Billy has become one hot commodity in Genoa City with two women, Victoria and Lily (Christel Khalil). One of these ladies gives Billy mixed signals.
It’s evident to Lily that Victoria wants Billy back. Lily turns to Amanda for advice on her love life. She may not have anything to worry about, though.
By the end of the week, Victoria reflects on her past with Billy. The trip down memory lane just might change her thoughts on reconciling with him.
Chelsea and Sally face more drama
The Young and the Restless fans know Sharon (Sharon Case) agreeing to join Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) recovery team at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) request was a bad move. Sharon finds herself in a situation where she must take serious action.
Chelsea becomes triggered after she is pushed too far by Adam and Sharon. The incident will cause Adam to second guess all of his recent decisions regarding Chelsea’s health care.
Sally (Courtney Hope) learns a secret that she will use to her advantage. The new dirt will heat up Sally’s feud with Summer (Hunter King), and Kyle (Michael Mealor) will become collateral damage. Kyle’s past catches up to him thanks to Sally and Summer.
Elsewhere in Genoa City, Gloria (Judith Chapman) tries again to secure a job with Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) resists help from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) as the young teen’s frustration with her family mounts. Plus, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) come to a surrogate agreement.
It looks like another exciting week to come on the hit CBS daytime drama as February sweeps kick-off.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
