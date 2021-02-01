The Young and the Restless spoilers: Elena and Devon’s cheating scandal fallout

Elena can’t hide her guild over sleeping with Devon. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap opera show the aftermath of cheating isn’t easy.

Fans watched as Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Devon (Bryton James) finally hashed out their feelings for each other in the middle of the ice storm that hit Genoa City. After reliving Elena’s cheating with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon’s attraction to Amanda (Mishael Morgan), things got steamy.

Elena and Devon went in for a passionate kiss that was quickly leading to so much more. It was the Friday cliffhanger, but viewers already know what is going to happen. The former lovers share a passionate night, kicking off February sweeps.

Reality sets in for Devon and Elena

Their steamy night of sex is quickly squashed by the reality of what Elena and Devon have done, especially for her. Elena has now cheated on two guys in a matter of a few months.

The latest Y&R promo video features Elena with a guilt-ridden look on her face, lying next to Devon in bed. Later, they hatch a plan to deal with their actions.