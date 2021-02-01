The Young and the Restless spoilers: Elena and Devon’s cheating scandal fallout

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap opera show the aftermath of cheating isn’t easy.
Fans watched as Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Devon (Bryton James) finally hashed out their feelings for each other in the middle of the ice storm that hit Genoa City. After reliving Elena’s cheating with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon’s attraction to Amanda (Mishael Morgan), things got steamy.
Elena and Devon went in for a passionate kiss that was quickly leading to so much more. It was the Friday cliffhanger, but viewers already know what is going to happen. The former lovers share a passionate night, kicking off February sweeps.
Reality sets in for Devon and Elena
Their steamy night of sex is quickly squashed by the reality of what Elena and Devon have done, especially for her. Elena has now cheated on two guys in a matter of a few months.
The latest Y&R promo video features Elena with a guilt-ridden look on her face, lying next to Devon in bed. Later, they hatch a plan to deal with their actions.
Devon and Elena agree to keep their one-night stand to themselves, but that won’t be easy. Fans already know that Elena isn’t the greatest at keeping a secret. The guilt tends to get the best of her.
Putting on a brave face
The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Elena agrees to go on a romantic getaway with Nate. Unfortunately for Elena, her game face isn’t that great, and Nate immediately senses something is wrong.
Elena does her best to reassure Nate she is fine, but he is not buying it. Nate pressures Elena to tell him what’s wrong. He wants her to trust him enough to confide in him. Yeah, that won’t make her feel worse at all.
Soon after his chat with Elena, Nate runs into Devon. The good doctor lets his cousin know they need to talk. Devon has a nervous look on his face in the video as Nate confronts him.
However, fans shouldn’t expect Nate to learn the truth just yet. There is a good chance Nate simply wants to talk to Devon about Moses’ big return to Genoa City. The teen has been one hot topic in the Winters family recently.
Nate isn’t the only one Devon and Elena have to worry about. Lucky for them, Amanda is out of town with Lily (Christel Khalil) right now. Amanda being away gives Elena and Devon a little more time to practice their game face.
