The Young and the Restless spoilers: What will February sweeps bring?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal what February sweeps will bring for fans of the CBS soap opera.
February may be the month of love. However, only a couple of fan favorites are feeling that loving feeling on the daytime drama. Life in Genoa City has been full of drama, betrayal, and backstabbing, which isn’t going to change anytime soon.
Y&R Executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith teases what fans can expect from sweeps month to Soap Opera Digest.
Trouble in paradise
The bond between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Sally (Courtney Hope) has been growing for months. Their close connection raises eyebrows, especially from Jack’s friends and family.
Sally learns a secret about Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) thanks to Theo (Tyler Johnson) that will change her feud with Summer. Lucky for Summer, mama bear Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is ready to take on the fiery redhead.
Keeping their night of passion a secret will be easier said than done for Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Devon (Bryton James). They struggle to hide their feelings for each other from Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan).
When the cheating scandal comes out, it will be a game-changer for all four characters.
Josh teases the Abby (Melissa Ordway), Chance (Donny Boaz), and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) surrogate storyline is moving forward. Mariah will second-guess her decision because of Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and their relationship.
It will be interesting to see the story unfold since Donny was fired and Chance is working on a case for the Feds off-screen.
The Neman family in shambles
Victor (Eric Braeden) is determined to repair his relationship with Adam (Mark Grossman). He will even bring Adam into his business empire. Victor’s choice to bond with Adam will once again cause a Newman sibling war.
As Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) become closer, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) struggles to accept it. Major conflict arises when Billy decides to let the kids know Lily is his girlfriend.
One thing the Newman’s can agree on is that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) is in trouble. The teen’s behavior worsens, challenging Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) as parents.
Josh reveals Faith is still recovering from being bullied and Sharon having cancer. Faith resists help from anyone, especially her parents.
Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) intervenes to help her granddaughter. Sharon, Nick, and Nikki all come together for Faith, but will it be too late?
In the middle of dealing with Faith’s behavior, Sharon still finds time to help Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Adam and Sharon are onboard with the idea. However, Chelsea is not at all.
Sharon and Adam’s tight-knit bond is exposed publicly, setting off a series of dangerous events for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Chelsea.
The drama leads to Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) becoming the only person to get through to Chelsea. Chloe will stop at nothing to protect her best friend from getting hurt again.
Who’s ready for another entertaining month on the hit soap opera full of those OMG moments fans love?
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
