The Young and the Restless spoilers: What will February sweeps bring?

Jack’s newfound bond with Sally will cause friends and family to worry about him. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal what February sweeps will bring for fans of the CBS soap opera.

February may be the month of love. However, only a couple of fan favorites are feeling that loving feeling on the daytime drama. Life in Genoa City has been full of drama, betrayal, and backstabbing, which isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Y&R Executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith teases what fans can expect from sweeps month to Soap Opera Digest.

Trouble in paradise

The bond between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Sally (Courtney Hope) has been growing for months. Their close connection raises eyebrows, especially from Jack’s friends and family.

Sally learns a secret about Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) thanks to Theo (Tyler Johnson) that will change her feud with Summer. Lucky for Summer, mama bear Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is ready to take on the fiery redhead.