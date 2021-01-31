The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick and Sharon lecture Faith and Nikki puts Victoria in the hot seat

Faith had a not so pleasant sit down with her parents. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal February sweeps kicks off with two Genoa City residents facing the music, while another one does her best to cover her tracks.

It will be a week filled with uncertainty, secrets, and questions that may not be answered. Y&R spoilers indicate more of the same drama for the first week of sweeps month, and that is true.

However, the preview video indicates there is so much more that fans have to look forward to on the hit CBS soap opera.

Nikki questions Victoria

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) puts Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in the hot seat. The protective mama is concerned over Victoria’s growing feelings for Billy (Jason Thompson), especially since he is dating Lily (Christel Khalil).

While enjoying coffee, Nikki asks Victoria some hard-hitting questions regarding her feelings for Billy. Nikki wants to know exactly how her daughter feels about ending her relationship with her ex.