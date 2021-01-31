The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick and Sharon lecture Faith and Nikki puts Victoria in the hot seat

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal February sweeps kicks off with two Genoa City residents facing the music, while another one does her best to cover her tracks.
It will be a week filled with uncertainty, secrets, and questions that may not be answered. Y&R spoilers indicate more of the same drama for the first week of sweeps month, and that is true.
However, the preview video indicates there is so much more that fans have to look forward to on the hit CBS soap opera.
Nikki questions Victoria
Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) puts Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in the hot seat. The protective mama is concerned over Victoria’s growing feelings for Billy (Jason Thompson), especially since he is dating Lily (Christel Khalil).
While enjoying coffee, Nikki asks Victoria some hard-hitting questions regarding her feelings for Billy. Nikki wants to know exactly how her daughter feels about ending her relationship with her ex.
- Are you sad about Celebrity Big Brother 2020 getting canceled?
- Why did Elena leave?
- What’s your favorite memory of Delia?
Perhaps Nikki’s meddling will have an impact on Victoria and her desire to revisit the past.
Faith on the spot
After weeks of drinking with her bad influence friend Jordan (Madison Thompson), Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) is put on the spot by her parents.
Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) force Faith to have the sit-down talk the teen has been avoiding. The preview video shows Sharon and Nick expressing their concern and anger, while Faith looks on in horror.
Faith will have to do some quick thinking to get out of this mess with her parents. They will expect answers from their daughter.
Will Faith come clean with Sharon and Nick, or will she continue to lie?
Elena makes a choice
Hot on the heels of her one nightstand with Devon (Bryton James), Elena (Brytni Sarpy) decides to move forward with her relationship with Nate (Sean Dominic).
It is a bit shocking since Elena chooses to move forward with Nate, but chances are, she is doing it to protect Devon.
Elena informs Nate she is ready to take him up on his offer of a nice romantic getaway. Oh yes, Elena will pull out all the stops to forget about Devon and their night together.
Anyone else get the feeling a who’s the daddy pregnancy storyline will kick off by the end of February sweeps?
The CBS daytime drama hasn’t done one in quite some time. Elena, Devon, Nate, and Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) romantic drama makes the perfect scenario for the popular soap opera story.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
