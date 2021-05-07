The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam to the rescue, Kyle drama, and Billy and Lily fight

Adam saves Faith but his troubles are far from over. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera reveal warnings, plotting, an unlikely hero, and protecting loved ones.

May sweeps continue with a must-see week of Y&R that includes the turning point in a couple of pivotal storylines. The fallout of actions by certain Genoa City residents will leave fans wanting more at the end of each episode.

All about Adam

There’s no question that The Young and the Restless has been focusing on Adam (Mark Grossman) a lot lately. Next week is no exception, but the story changes course slightly.

Victor (Eric Braeden) works with Nate (Sean Dominic) to ensure Adam can safely have the surgery to donate a kidney for Faith (Reylynn Caster). Unfortunately, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) learns Adam’s at the hospital and plans to arrest him after the surgery.

Adam does apologize to Rey but will it be enough to stop the detective from arresting him?

While in surgery, Adam has a chess-themed dream that involves Sharon (Sharon Case) as his white queen and savior. Yes, it’s a stand-alone episode all about Adam that gives him clarity about his life.

By the end of the week, Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victor, Sharon, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) receive good news about Faith. Victor uses the good news to encourage Adam to wipe the slate clean.

Meanwhile, Nikki unleashes her fury on someone, and Sharon finally makes a decision about her marriage to Rey. Plus, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) makes another risky move that once again finds her facing off with Victor.

Kyle, Lily, and Billy on the defense

A new obstacle stands in the way of Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) happiness. The couple works together to protect their interests personally and professionally.

ChanceCom faces some competition, which prompts Billy and Lily to defend their company again. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) continues to stir up trouble for her ex and his new lady love.

However, Lily and Billy aren’t letting anyone break their love connection.

Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) life spins out of control just as friends and family gather to celebrate his engagement to Summer (Hunter King). May sweeps is the perfect time for Ashland (Richard Burgi) to let Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and Kyle in on the fact he knows their secret while spilling the news to all of Genoa City too.

As Kyle reels from his latest crisis, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) shares some words of wisdom with Summer, who isn’t as open to her mom’s advice as Phyllis would like.

Phyllis isn’t the only one sharing advice. Devon (Bryton James) lets Amanda (Karla Mosley) know his concerns about her sister Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose).

Wowza, so much juicy drama and entertainment is going down on the daytime drama. Make sure not a second is missed.

