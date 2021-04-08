Is Chance coming back to The Young and the Restless? Here’s what we know so far

When Chance returns to Genoa City he’s going to have a new face. Pic credit: CBS

Is Chance coming back to The Young and the Restless? That’s the question fans of the hit CBS daytime drama ask as new rumors circulate that the character will soon be back on the canvas.

In February, Donny Boaz shocked fans with the news he was out as Phillip “Chance” Chancellor IV. The move had fans shaking their heads since Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance just got married. Plus, they were moving full steam ahead with surrogacy plans to have a baby.

At the time, Donny shared the character was not being killed or recast. Donny also spilled that he was told his contract was not renewed due to COVID-19 safety protocols and incurred expenses for the soap opera.

Chance abruptly left Genoa City to take a top-secret mission with no end date. The story left it open for the character to return at some point.

Is Chance coming back to Y&R?

Two months after Chance bid his wife and family adieu, the rumor mill has been buzzing the character could be back in town by the end of the summer.

Soaps.com recently reported that a casting call for the character of “Derek” has gone out. The description sounds an awful lot like a Chance recast.

“Thirtysomething white guy, all-American, incredibly attractive, and physically fit” are some words describing Derek. The role was also described as “tough-minded when he needs to be, yet isn’t afraid to show his emotions to get his point across.”

Twitter account @Spoilergirl1 as also teased Chance’s coming back to The Young and the Restless.

It’s safe to say Chance will return to Y&R, and probably sooner rather than later. The baby storyline is in full swing, which indicates the character should be back onscreen.

Will Melissa Ordway’s husband reprise the role of Chance?

Last November, Donny tested positive for COIVD-19 as Chance and Abby’s wedding episodes were being taped. The show hired Melissa Ordway’s real-life husband, Justin Gaston, to step in for Donny.

It worked out well because Abby and Chance got to hold hands and kiss at their wedding. The newlyweds even enjoyed some romantic time on their honeymoon, thanks to Melissa and Justin begin married in real life.

COIVD-19 safety protocols require the actors to be six feet apart unless two actors are dating or married.

Fans had a mixed reaction to Justin’s take on the role of Chance. Some liked him simply because of the chemistry with his wife. Others thought Justin couldn’t measure up to Donny.

Since a new casting call has gone out that sounds like Chance, it doesn’t seem like Justin will step back into the character. Then again, anything’s possible in the soap opera world.

What do you think about a Chance recast?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.