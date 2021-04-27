Amanda has a new face on Y&R but the chance is only temporary. Pic credit: CBS

Fans of the hit CBS soap opera are buzzing about what happened to Amanda (Mishael Morgan) on The Young and the Restless after a new actress appeared in the role.

There have been quite a few casting changes on Y&R recently. The character of Faith (Reylynn Caster) has a new look, and rumors are swirling that Chance (Donny Boaz) will soon return with a new face too.

Now Amanda is the latest switch up to occur on the daytime drama, and fans can’t help but wonder what’s going on with the show.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

What happened to Amanda on The Young and the Restless?

There is good and bad news when it comes to the role of Amanda on Y&R. The character has only been temporarily recast, which is the good news.

Last month, Mishael revealed that she had to undergo emergency eye surgery to save her vision.

“So this happened! Emergency eye surgery not fun, but saving my vision, rocking a new sexy pirate look and one crazy story for the books… pretty fun!” the actress wrote in an Instagram post with two pictures of her covered eye.

Mishael later spilled the reason for the surgery was a detached retina. No, the injury did not occur while she was at work.

The procedure and recovery time forced Mishael to miss some work. Since Amanda is in the middle of a hot button story involving Victor (Eric Braeden) and her grandpa Sutton (Jack Landron), the role had to be recast.

Who is playing Amanda on Y&R?

If the actress playing Amanda looks familiar, that’s because she is no stranger to the CBS daytime family.

Karla Mosley has stepped into the role temporarily. Fans know her from her stint as Maya Avant Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful and Christina Moore Boudreau on Guiding Light. The talented actress is also known for her role as Elodie Baxter on The CW show Hart of Dixie.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Karla expressed her thoughts on taking on the role of Amanda.

“I was able to connect with Mishael, who is such a goddess,” Karla shared. “We had always been friendly whenever we saw each other around CBS, but we never had a real heart-to-heart sit-down. The only hesitation that I had about doing this is that I was stepping into such big shoes because Mishael is so beloved and such a wonderful human and actor. It was great that I could talk with her and say thank you for leaving me such a wonderful path to follow. I also told her, ‘I’ll be happy when you’re healed and able to return.'”

Fans should expect to see Karla in the role of Amanda for a few weeks but never fear because Mishael has already returned to work.

Mishael used Instagram last week to announce she was back filming at the CBS studios. Based on her Instagram posts, it appears she was out of commission for about four to five weeks.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.