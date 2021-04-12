Alyvia Alyn Lind is out as Faith Newman and Reylynn Caster is in. Pic credit: CBS

What happened to Faith on The Young and the Restless is the question fans of the CBS soap opera are asking after a new actress appeared in the role.

Alyvia Alyn Lind has played Faith since 2013. The character and actress pretty much grew up on the show. Although Faith did leave for a while to attend boarding school, she returned last year to be there for Sharon (Sharon Case) during her cancer battle.

Faith and the recently aged Moses Winters (Jacob Aaron Gaines) are pretty much the only teens in Genoa City. Bad influence Jordan (Madison Thompson) was Faith’s only friend, but even Jordan turned on her.

There’s no question a lot going on with Faith at the moment, which is why fans are shocked by the sudden actress change.

Why did Alyvia Alyn Lind leave Y&R?

It was Alyvia’s choice to exit the show. Alyvia continues to be one in-demand young actress. What prompted her decision to leave this time has everything to do with a new opportunity for Alyvia.

The actress was cast in the new primetime Syfy series CHUCKY!. Alyvia shared her exciting news in an Instagram post at the beginning of March. The show is a reboot of the cult classic Child’s Play films.

Alyvia booked one of the leading roles on the series. She will play Lexy Taylor, who is the “self-appointed princess of her school.”

Due to both shows’ demanding shooting schedules, Alyvia had to say goodbye to CBS daytime drama. She last aired on April 7.

Who took over the role of Faith on The Young and the Restless?

Reylynn Caster has been cast as the new Faith on Y&R. The actress is 18 years old, which means Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s daughter has been aged slightly.

The Young and the Restless isn’t the first time Reylynn has appeared on a CBS show. She starred in the short-lived comedy, Me, Myself, and I. American Housewives fans will recognize her from her stint as Brie. Most recently, Reylynn starred in the Netflix comedy, The Big Show Show.

After news broke of her casting, Reylynn used Instagram to share her excitement over joining the show.

There’s no question it takes fans a while to adjust to a new actor or actress in a role, especially when an actress was as beloved as Alyvia Alyn Lind. However, Reylynn Caster certainly has the acting chops to take Faith into the new, more grown-up phase of her life.

Recasts are simply part of the soap opera world. It will be a transition, but one that should be exciting, considering what’s next for Faith.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.