The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor threatens Amanda and Ashland toys with Billy and Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Genoa City explodes with stern warnings, close calls, and a little bit of business fun.

Thanks to the new preview video CBS dropped, fans know what’s coming up, and it will be intense on so many levels. Viewers should expect nothing but moments that will have them talking for weeks.

Amanda faces off with Victor

It didn’t take long for Victor (Eric Braeden) to learn Amanda (Mishael Morgan) might be taking on her grandfather, Sutton’s (Jack Landron) case. The news doesn’t sit well with the business mogul.

Victor meets up with Amanda at Society to let her know precisely what’s at stake for her. The mustache doesn’t pull any punches. Victor lets Amanda know not to look into him or Newman Enterprises.

Amanda attempts to reassure Victor of her motives, but he cuts her off, ending the encounter. She’s left stunned at what just happened.

Ashland’s coin toss

Thanks to Adam’s (Mark Grossman) legal drama, Ashland (Richard Burgi) decides to give Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) a second shot at Cyaxares. The ruthless businessman goes old school when choosing who wins the bid.

Ashland gathers both Victoria and Billy at the Grand Phoenix for an impromptu meeting. Instead of listening to pitches again, he pulls out a coin and declares a toss will decide the winner.

Oh yes, Ashland enjoys toying with Billy and Victoria. It’s in his nature, and neither one of them are pleased with the way he’s conducting business. They will go along with whatever Ashland says, though, because they are both desperate for Cyaxares.

Rey finds Adam’s hideout

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) manages to find out where Adam is hiding. Unfortunately, when Rey busts into the room, Adam is nowhere to be found. The cop looks around, angry and stunned that the place is empty.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Rey gives Sharon (Sharon Case) an ultimatum. No matter what Rey says or does, his wife always ends up in Adam’s orbit.

Sharon did admit to Rey that Adam was in touch with her and is innocent, blurting out Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) the one who poisoned him. Rey’s not going to be thrilled with Sharon scheming with Adam and her lying to him. It could be the very last straw for Rey, causing him to give the ultimatum.

