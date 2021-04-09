The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Chelsea under fire, Rey takes a stand, and Nikki wants peace

Nikki has words with her husband and daughter amid their latest feud. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease marriage drama, a family war, and revenge plan chaos.

Oh yes, the hit daytime drama brings out the big guns as a couple of storylines take unexpected turns. It’s not all craziness and shenanigans, though. A few heartfelt moments are featured too.

Devon (Bryton James) and Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines) bond over memories of their late father Neil (Kristoff St. John). Plus, Nate (Sean Dominic) lets his guard down with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) just as she makes another choice about her romantic future.

Chelsea faces the firing squad

Now that her plan with Adam (Mark Grossman) has been put into motion, Sharon (Sharon Case) warns Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) about Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Rey has a hard time believing Chelsea set up Adam.

After some probing from his wife, Rey heads to have a chat with Chelsea. Rey is far from convinced of Adam’s innocence but does interrogate Chelsea putting her in the hot seat.

Rey’s also not thrilled with Sharon again. He gives her an ultimatum.

Will this be the end of Sharon and Rey’s marriage?

Victor (Eric Braeden) also visits Chelsea. It turns out the mustache knows what Chelsea did. Victor issues a stern message to Chelsea, making it clear she’ll pay.

Nikki struggles to keep the Newman family together

As if dealing with Chelsea isn’t enough, Victor gets a surprise visitor that sets off a chain of events. All bets are on Ashland (Richard Burgi), telling Victor the deal for Cyraxare is in jeopardy.

They are not working together, but Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) both prepare for another chance at Cyraxare. Victor unleashes his wrath on Billy boy and his daughter.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is on hand to witness all the latest family drama, including Adam’s situation. She wants peace in the family.

Unfortunately for Nikki, peace and the Newman clan don’t always go hand in hand.

Other Genoa City tidbits

Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) happiness over Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) pregnancy is short-lived. Nina (Tricia Cast) is deeply troubled and shares her fears with her daughter-in-law.

Perhaps Nina’s worried about Chance (Donny Boaz). Word on the street is the role is being recast, and Chance will be back onscreen this summer. Nina’s fears could be setting up that story.

Plus, Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes a confession to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), while Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) hit another rough patch thanks to Ashland. Oh, and Jack (Peter Bergman) clears the air with Sally (Courtney Hope).

Is Sally and Jack’s romance over just as it was getting started?

Y&R are fans are in for another entertaining week. Be sure not a moment of the juicy excitement is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.