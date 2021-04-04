The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam plots to take down Chelsea and Amanda meets her grandfather

Sharon’s shocked at Adam’s latest revelation. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a lot of tense moments are going down in Genoa City.

There are so many dirty little secrets about to come to light whether people want them to or not. It’s the kind of juicy entertainment fans have come to expect from the hit CBS soap opera.

Plus, a crazy plan will for sure have fans going wild on social media.

Adam has a plan for Chelsea

Now that Sharon (Sharon Case) has agreed to meet with Adam (Mark Grossman), he works to convince her of his innocence. The first step is to spill the truth about Chelsea’s recovery. The second step is to reveal his revenge plot.

Sharon can’t believe what Adam is telling her. Adam wants Sharon to set a trap for Chelsea to prove she’s the one who poisoned Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

The preview video CBS dropped features Sharon trying to grasp the concept of Adam’s plan, especially since Chelsea has been through an ordeal and is probably out of her mind.

Adam, of course, makes it clear to Sharon that she’s the only one he can trust right now.

Sutton visits Amanda

The last person Amanda (Mishael Morgan) expects to see when she opens her hotel door is her grandfather Sutton (Jack Landron). Their first interaction is downright cold.

Amanda glares at Sutton while processing the news Sutton is her grandfather. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the meeting is far from a warm and fuzzy family reunion.

Sutton needs Amanda’s help, but she’s got a lot of issues with him for making Naya (Ptosha Storey) give up her and Hilary (Mishael Morgan).

Will Amanda agree to help Sutton with his legal troubles or turn him away?

Ashland meets with Kyle

Per Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) request, Kyle (Michael Mealor) has a meeting with him. Ashland lays it all on the line for Kyle the second he sits down at Society.

Just as Kyle suspected, Ashland has a hunch Kyle had an affair with Tara (Elizabeth Leiner). The ruthless businessman bluntly asks Kyle if he slept with Ashland’s wife.

The question catches Kyle off-guard, and he’s sweating bullets at the same time. Kyle responds, “what did you just ask me?” forcing Ashland to repeat the question.

Oh yes, Kyle finds himself in a position he worked hard to avoid. Kyle has to be very careful with his answer. It does, after all, seem like Ashland knows what Kyle did with Tara.

The Y&R preview video proves fans are in for some jaw-dropping episodes. Make sure to tune in daily so not one of those moments is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.