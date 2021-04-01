Moses Winters on The Young and the Restless: Who is he and who is the actor playing him?

Jacob Gaines in Fatal Affair. Pic credit: Netflix

Moses Winters on The Young and the Restless has returned to the CBS soap opera. The character has been aged, with fans asking a couple of questions like, who is he and who is the actor playing him.

It’s been a while since viewers saw Moses, so let’s take a second to remember exactly how the teen fits into the Winters family.

Who is Moses Winters on Y&R?

Moses is the son of Sofia Dupre (Julia Pace Mitchell) and Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John). He was born in 2011. In true soap opera fashion, a who’s the daddy story surrounded Moses’ paternity.

At the time of his birth, Sofia was married to Neil’s brother Malcolm Winters (Shemar Moore). A paternity test exposed Sofia and Neil’s tryst, prompting Malcolm to divorce Sofia.

Neil took in Moses and Sofia. They planned a christening for baby Moses’ naming Tucker McCall (Stephen Nichols) and Olivia Winters (Tonya Lee Williams).

On the day of the christening, Neil proposed to Sofia. The two married shortly after.

However, their happiness was short-lived due to Neil’s feelings for Harmony Hamilton (Debbi Morgan). Sofia filed for divorce and moved to New York City with little Moses.

The last time viewers saw Moses was in 2019 when Moses and Sofia returned to town for Neil’s funeral. Moses is now a teen. He’s headed back to Genoa City to reconnect with his siblings, Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James), and cousin Nate (Sean Dominic).

Who is the actor playing Moses Winters on The Young and the Restless?

Jacob Aaron Gaines is the talented young actor playing Moses Winters on The Young and the Restless.

The actor’s best known for his role as Scott in the Netflix film Fatal Affair that also starred Omar Epps and Nia Long. Jacob has also appeared in the movie, Motorvation and on the TV show Dimensional Shift.

Looks like Faith has a visitor! #YR pic.twitter.com/NeiTpFpDpL — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 1, 2021

Playing Moses on Y&R marks Jacob’s first forte into the soap opera world.

“I’m honored to be playing Neil’s son and to show Y&R fans a little piece of him, I’m thrilled to be able to do that. Kristoff St. John’s story hit me pretty hard and I’m sure I won’t understand the true gravity of it until I’m further into playing Moses. For now, it’s a huge privilege for me,” Jacob shared in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

As for what fans can expect from Moses’ return, well, the sky’s the limit with a character connected to one of the core families in town.

Moses will likely get involved with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), either as a friend or a possible love interest. They are teens, so throwing them together makes sense.

Perhaps he will help her enact revenge on Jordan (Madison Thompson) for being so cruel and bullying Faith.

What do you think of Moses’ return to Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.