The Young and the Restless spoilers: Faith’s tragic accident

Faith’s bad choices land her in the hospital fighting for her life. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS daytime drama reveal another tragedy strikes Genoa City.

It’s the story fans saw coming weeks ago. The climax of teen angst and bullying has a horrific outcome that will keep viewers glued to their television screens.

The race to find Faith

Y&R spoilers reveal Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) informs Sharon (Sharon Case) that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) stole a bottle of alcohol from the ranch.

After Sharon unleashes on Nikki for allowing Faith to get her hands on some booze, they come together with Nick (Joshua Morrow) to find the teen.

In the latest preview video, a desperate Sharon tells Nick and Nikki there has to be something they can do to find Faith.

Unfortunately for the worried parents and grandparent, Faith stole a truck. The inexperienced teen driver is upset and not paying attention, which results in a terrible accident.

Will Faith survive?

Nate (Sean Dominic) breaks the news to Nick and Sharon that Faith was in a horrible car crash at the hospital. The distraught parents ask Nate if their daughter will survive. Nate can only reassure Sharon and Nick that the doctors are doing everything in their power to help Faith.

Sharon sits vigil by her daughter’s bedside. As Nick looks on, Sharon reminds Faith they would never give up on her. The desperate mother pleads with Faith not to give up either.

It’s not the first time Nick and Sharon have stood by helplessly after one of their kids was in a car accident. The fear of losing Faith, like they did Cassie (Camryn Grimes) is haunting them. Viewers can expect some memories and talk of Cassie as the Newman family awaits news on Faith’s condition.

So, will Faith survive the accident?

That’s the question viewers will be asking following the accident. After all, Alyvia just landed one of the lead roles in the new USA series Chucky and is likely leaving the CBS soap opera.

Since Nick and Sharon already had one teenager die from a car crash that involved drinking, it’s a safe bet Faith survives. There are a couple of options the writers can use to have Faith and Alyvia exit the canvas.

Faith could end up in a coma and be shipped off to a long-term care facility. The teen could also realize she needs help with her drinking and be sent to a rehab center. Both departures would allow The Young and the Restless to recast the role at some point.

