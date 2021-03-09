The Young and the Restless: Doug Davidson says he’s ‘done’ with CBS soap opera

After four decades with Y&R Doug feels he is now treated like a day player. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless star Doug Davidson has said he’s done with the CBS soap opera after being treated like a day player.

Fans adore Doug, and his onscreen alter ego, Paul Williams. The talented actor has been part of the daytime drama for over four decades. In January 2018, Doug’s contract was not renewed, and he was bumped to recurring status.

Since then, Doug’s rarely seen onscreen. Fans were blessed with more of Paul when the CBS show aired classic episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

The last time viewers got a glimpse of Paul in a new episode was last November as part of Billy’s (Jason Thompson) storyline. Paul hasn’t had a story focused on him for years, and it looks like Doug has had enough of it.

Doug speaks out on Y&R status

One die-hard The Young and the Restless fan, shared a photo of Paul’s last sighting in Genoa City on Sunday.

The tweet was in response to a Flashback Friday post the soap opera shared featuring Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Devon (Bryton James), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Doug saw the tweet and expressed his frustration with Paul’s lack of screen time.

“I am tired of fighting for the obvious,” the actor wrote.

Actually, it was Lily’s office and not explained. 🤷‍♂️ I am tired of fighting for the obvious https://t.co/59bY2xGRWV — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) March 6, 2021

His message kicked off a firestorm of fans wanting to know if Doug was done at Y&R. Doug finally spilled the beans in one tweet addressing his status on the daytime drama.

“I just want to thank you again for all your support. But I think I am done. After 43 years I am treated like a day player. No Bueno,” Doug tweeted.

Pic credit: @DougDavidsonYR/Twitter

What’s going on at The Young and the Restless?

One frustrating issue for fans is that the CBS soap opera keeps adding new characters while ignoring the veteran actors and actresses that helped make the show number one for decades.

Eric Braeden (Victor) even addressed his good friend’s absence last summer, remarking it was a mystery to him. After all, Doug helped create the hit soap opera.

It’s a mystery to me, whybDOUGIE isn’t far more present on a show be helped create!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) August 18, 2020

The Young and the Restless continues to bring in new characters leading to storylines fans aren’t invested in, instead of featuring veteran stars. Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) have been appearing more frequently but only as secondary characters for storylines.

Doug Davidson has revealed he thinks his time at Y&R is over. The news has angered fans but isn’t all that surprising considering his lack of airtime.

It seems changes are coming to the show. Donny Boaz (Chance) alluded to it in his goodbye message to fans after being abruptly fired from the daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.