The Young and the Restless spoilers: Elena and Devon discuss their future

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera tease former flames finally admit their true feelings for each other.

Relationships are never easy in Genoa City, especially when past ones are threatening new ones. The love quadrangle of Elena (Brytni Sarpy), Devon (Bryton James), Nate (Sean Dominic), and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) takes yet another turn.

The drama with this foursome is far from over. It’s just getting started.

Elena and Devon admit their feelings

Their ice storm tryst is still weighing heavily on Devon and Elena. Although Elena told Nate the truth, after he figured it out, of course, Amanda remains in the dark.

Thanks to the latest CBS preview for the daytime drama, fans have more questions than ever regarding Elena and Devon’s relationship.

In the footage, Elena admits to Devon she knows it’s too late for them. The doc also expresses she doesn’t want to make life uncomfortable for Devon or anyone else involved.

Devon cuts her off, admitting the real problem with Elena’s words. He feels the same way.

Yes, these two have an honest chat regarding their true feelings and their future.

Will Devon and Elena get back together?

The burning question fans want to know is will Devon and Elena get back together? Their decision impacts Nate and Amanda too.

Devon has genuine feelings for Amanda, and Elena has real feelings for Nate. However, viewers can easily tell the two with the smoking hot chemistry are Elena and Devon.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the decision could be made for the former couple. Amanda finds a clue that something more than friendship is brewing with Devon and Elena. All signs point to her learning of the ice storm one-night stand.

Now, just because Amanda learns the truth, it doesn’t mean Elena and Devon will get back together.

In the soap opera world, couples are tortured a lot before reuniting. The former flames haven’t quite been put through the wringer yet.

It’s a safe bet Devon and Elena will continue to push their feelings for each other aside. The choice gives Elena a chance to build a relationship with Nate, while Devon can go all-in with Amanda.

Some Y&R fans are convinced Elena will pop up pregnant soon, kicking off a who is the baby daddy storyline. The CBS soap opera hasn’t done that for a while. Since Devon and Nate are cousins, it adds another whole layer to the drama.

Oh, what a week it’s going to be for Devon and Elena! Make sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the excitement is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.