The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea speaks, Kyle’s conflicted and Victoria receives shocking news

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate there are so many dirty little secrets taking over the hit CBS show.

Battle lines are drawn, the claws have come out, and a few wars are gearing up to wreak havoc on Genoa City. Oh yes, fans can expect a lot more intense drama on their favorite daytime drama.

Chelsea talks to Chloe

The only person Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) trusts with the truth about her recovery progress is her best friend Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Chelsea shares another major milestone with her friend, she speaks.

Chloe screams with excitement over the realization Chelsea can talk. However, it’s not something Chelsea wants to make public, especially to Adam (Mark Grossman). Chelsea’s still reeling from seeing the photo of Sharon (Sharon Case) and Adam kissing.

Now that she’s getting her voice back, Chelsea can move forward with her revenge plan. Chelsea swears Chloe to secrecy over her progress. Chloe proves just how far she will go to protect Chelsea when Adam thinks he heard Chelsea speak.

Kyle’s secret son

Kyle (Michael Mealor) remains torn regarding what to do about his secret son Harrison. Although Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) insists Harrison’s paternity stays a secret, Kyle’s not sure.

Those close to Kyle can tell something is off with him. Kyle’s hopes of talking to Jack (Peter Bergman) were squashed when he arrived at the Abbott mansion and saw Sally (Courtney Hope) with his father.

After Sally leaves, Jack pleads with Kyle to open up about his problem. Jack reminds his son that he can always talk to him.

There’s no question Kyle needs his dad, especially since Tara and her husband Ashland (Richard Burgi) come to town with Harrison. Y&R spoilers reveal Jack thrown his hat in the ring to buy Ashland’s media company.

Could Jack’s latest move mean Kyle spills the truth about Harrison?

Victor’s impromptu visit

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is suspicious the minute Victor (Eric Braeden) unexpectedly drops by the office. She knows her father is up to something, and she’s not wrong.

Victor makes it clear whether his news is good or bad depends on Victoria’s reaction. Fans should expect that Victor’s announcement has something to do with Ashland’s media company.

The Abbott family and Newman family’s feud explodes again as the bid for Ashland’s media company heats up. It’s a pivotal story that revisits these two families’ history and will impact anyone related to them.

Considering how intervened the Newmans and Abbotts are, fans can expect several causalities of the reignited feud.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.