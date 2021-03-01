Tara Locke on The Young and the Restless: Who is she and who is the actress playing her?

Elizabeth is new to the soap opera world but has been acting for years. Pic credit Lifetime

Tara Locke on The Young and the Restless has fans of the CBS soap opera buzzing with a couple of burning questions.

Who is Tara Locke on Y&R? Who is the actress playing the new character?

Those are a couple of questions on viewers’ minds as the blast from Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) past showed up in Genoa City today.

Yes, the wait to meet the secret woman Kyle romanced while in New York is over.

Who is Tara Locke on The Young and the Restless?

Y&R viewers know that Kyle’s life is about to be turned upside down thanks to the information he received from Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Sally (Courtney Hope). The duo took pleasure in letting Kyle know his former married flame, Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) had Kyle’s baby.

Tara is married to a powerful business mogul, Ashland Locke, who is far from being a nice guy. There’s no question Tara is afraid of her husband. If Ashland finds out Tara cheated, and their son is not his, it won’t be good for Kyle or the Abbott family.

Thanks to Kyle reaching out to Tara and Victor (Eric Braeden) looking to buy Ashland’s media company, it seems inevitable Ashland will show in Genoa City soon too.

Fans have only caught the first glimpse of Tara, but it certainly isn’t the last. The CBS daytime drama has only just begun revealing details on the new character, especially since Tara confirmed Harrison is Kyle’s child.

Who is the actress playing Tara?

Elizabeth Leiner is the talented actress playing Tara Locke on The Young and the Restless.

She has guest-starred on Drop Dead Diva and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. The actress also appeared in the television movies Nanny Killer and Suburban Swingers Club. One of Elizabeth’s most recognizable roles is playing Burt Reynolds’ granddaughter, Tatum, in the movie Hamlet & Hutch.

The blonde beauty is more than just a pretty face. Elizabeth holds a Master’s Degree in both social work and literature.

Although she has an Instagram and Twitter account, Elisabeth isn’t very active on either one. She promoted her gig on The Young and the Restless. Beyond that, it has been weeks since she posted on social media.

On rare occasions, when she does use social media, Elizabeth also uses it for her activism work. Otherwise, it appears Elizabeth likes to keep her private life private.

What did you think of Elizabeth Leiner’s debut as Tara Locke on Y&R?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.