Is Lola leaving The Young and the Restless? Sasha Calle reacts to Supergirl casting news

Sasha’s exciting new gig has fans wondering about the fate of Lola on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

Is Lola leaving The Young and the Restless? That’s the question fans of the hit CBS daytime drama are asking after watching Sasha Calle react to her Supergirl casting news.

News broke over the weekend that Sasha landed the role of Supergirl in the upcoming The Flash film. Sasha has made history as the first Latina to play Supergirl.

The talented actress had fans, Y&R costars, and other DC Universe stars expressing their happiness for Sasha. It’s exciting news for sure but also has The Young and the Restless fans questioning Lola’s future.

Is Lola leaving Y&R?

Lola has been on the backburner ever since her marriage to Kyle (Michael Mealor) went bust.

It has become clear to viewers that the writers aren’t sure what to do with the character now. She’s only around as a supporting player for those close to her, like Elena (Brytni Sarpy), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and her brother, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

Last fall, rumors swirled that Sasha and her costar Tyler Johnson (Theo) had both been fired from the show. Neither Sasha nor Y&R responded to the speculation, but Tyler is no longer on the daytime drama.

Based on Sasha’s good news, fans should expect Lola to be leaving Genoa City or simply disappear from the canvas.

Since Lola barely appears onscreen, it is unlikely the role will be recast. Plus, when actor Donny Boaz revealed he was fired from the CBS show, he indicated more casting cuts were coming.

Sasha reacts to Supergirl casting news

After soaking up the news she was cast as Supergirl, Sasha shared her reaction to learning she landed the role on Instagram.

“This still hasn’t fully hit me. I’m starting to cry as I type this because I know it’s me in that video,” Sasha wrote.

The Latina beauty burst into tears before sharing the news with her mother, who was off-screen. It was an emotional ride for Sasha, who gushed over the chance to work with her new director. Sasha also shed some light on the lengthy casting process, all done via zoom.

“Dreams do come true, huh?” the actress expressed before the video ended.

The future looks bright for actress Sasha Calle, who was cast as the first Latina Supergirl. Sasha’s promising future, however, does mean Lola’s future isn’t looking so bright.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.