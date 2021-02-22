The Young and the Restless spoilers: Rey faces off with Sharon and Adam over their kiss

Rey is pushed too far after Adam and Sharon cross a line. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal consequences have actions for two Genoa City residents who keep tempting fate.

It’s the final week of February sweeps, and the drama will explode on the hit CBS soap opera. A betrayal puts an already troubled marriage in crisis, while a hatred between two men is pushed to the brink.

Sharon on the defense

Y&R spoilers show that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) confronts Sharon (Sharon Case) about kissing Adam (Mark Grossman) when she is sent a picture of them. After enduring the wrath of the teenager, Sharon must come clean with her husband.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Sharon’s relationship with Adam has caused a rift in her marriage, and it’s about to get worse. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) loses it on his wife, questioning why Adam thought it was ok to kiss her.

The cop doesn’t hold back in his frustration. Sharon doesn’t help matters by telling Rey it was a mistake. It’s her way of trying to defend Adam.

There’s no question that newlyweds Rey and Sharon’s marriage is on life support. Sharon’s loyalty to Adam crossed a line for sure.

Rey confronts Adam

Once Rey’s done hashing out the kiss with his wife, he makes a beeline for Adam at his penthouse. Their conversation is not nearly as civilized and well-mannered as Rey’s was with Sharon.

Rey unleashes on Adam for continuously being in Sharon’s life, even though Adam promised to stay out of it. “You keep coming back,” blasts Rey before making it clear to Adam that he needs to be stopped.

Yep, it’s not a bright move for a cop to threaten someone, but Rey does it without any regrets. Adam, of course, taunts Rey by asking if that was a threat.

The conversation gets even more heated as Rey expresses that there are always consequences for actions. It sounds like the police officer has a plan to make sure Adam faces the music for kissing Sharon.

Although the Y&R preview doesn’t show it, Rey’s showdown with Adam has another layer to it as Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) overhears the argument.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Fans know Chelsea has been convinced Sharon and Adam were having an affair. Now that she has confirmation, or what she feels is confirmation, Chelsea wants revenge.

Oh yes, the fallout of Adam and Sharon’s kiss will be life-changing.

News of their lip-lock spreads quickly throughout the town. Rey is only the first in a long line of people that will unleash their anger on Sharon and Adam.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a second of the heated drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.