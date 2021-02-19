The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Shadam busted, Kyle’s on a mission, and Sally targets Jack

Sharon and Adam face the consequences of their recent kiss on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease a whole lot of drama and scheming.

It’s the final week of February sweeps, and the hit daytime drama is going out with a bang. The residents of Genoa City are in for a few explosive days filled with jaw-dropping moments.

Adam and Sharon faces the music

Thanks to Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Sharon (Sharon Case) and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) lip lock is exposed. The shocking discovery sends Adam and Sharon both into damage control mode.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) demands answers from his wife. Their marriage is on life support, and Sharon’s truth bomb only puts their union further in crisis.

Sharon won’t be the only one in Rey’s line of fire. Adam gets an earful from the cop too, which Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) overhears. In true fashion, Adam does everything in his power to cover his tracks.

As her fear of Adam cheating with Sharon comes true, Chelsea plots revenge. Chelsea turns to bestie Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to reveal the progress she has made physically.

Kyle keeps lying to Summer

The news that he could be a father continues to haunt Kyle (Michael Mealor). He is determined to find out if the young boy is his son or not, but it won’t be easy.

Kyle once again keeps his secret from Summer (Hunter King). The Abbott heir heads out of town in search of the truth. He doesn’t tell Summer his plan, which could put her in danger. By the end of the week, Summer receives a scary warning.

Does the message have to do with Kyle’s search or something new?

Sally wants Jack and Victor wants payback

Ever since she came to town, Sally (Courtney Hope) has been on a mission. Now Jack (Peter Bergman) has become part of her plan.

Sally digs into Jack’s past to gain more insight into her new friend. The fiery redhead then makes her intentions toward Jack known to him and others.

The vendetta Victor (Eric Braeden) has against Billy (Jason Thompson) is stronger than ever. Victor makes a business move to help crush his nemesis.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is furious with her father for going behind her back. The mustache has to do some fancy footwork to help repair the already fractured relationship with his daughter.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) has another meeting with Naya (Ptosha Storey). Devon’s (Bryton James) loyalty is tested. Nick (Joshua Morrow) takes action, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) makes a tough decision about her future.

It’s a must-see week of the hit soap opera for sure. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.