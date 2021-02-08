The Young and the Restless spoilers: Why is Bill Spencer in Genoa City?

Bill Spencer is in Genoa City this week. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless fans will get a treat this week when Don Diamont pops up in Genoa City.

He currently plays Bill Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful, but he was a part of the Y&R family before that.

Don played Brad Carlton in Genoa City. He was linked to several women throughout his over a decade run. Tragically, he was let go from The Young and the Restless after the character drowned while saving Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) from a frozen lake in 2009.

Now, Don Diamont will be returning to Genoa City as Bill Spencer. He will be rubbing elbows with several of his old castmates.

Why is Bill Spencer in Genoa City?

In another part of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful crossover, Bill Spencer heads to Genoa City.

This is likely to talk to Summer (Hunter King) about the deal she discussed with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) about Jabot and Spencer Publications.

Of course, Sally (Courtney Hope) has taken up residency in Genoa City, and the two are going to cross. In the preview video for this week’s The Young and the Restless episodes, Bill is seen talking to Sally.

A nod to the rivalry between Jack (Peter Bergman) Brad is also thrown in there when Bill Spencer heads to Jabot. The two were rivalries back when Don played Brad, and sharing scenes together with a nod was perfect for fans who remember those days.

What is Bill Spencer up to in Los Angeles?

Most recently, his bid to win Katie (Heather Tom) back has been on the forefront. He talked to her about all of the promises he has for her, including putting their family back together.

Why he leaves to head to Genoa City remains to be seen, except for, of course, the deal Wyatt pushed with Summer.

So now, viewers are left wondering if a Batie reunion is coming. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) would go to bat for Bill as the Logan women spend time together this week.

While he is away in Genoa City, Katie may just realize that putting her family back together is what needs to happen. After the ups and downs she has experienced with her health, Bill is the one who is always showing up for her.

Be sure to tune in to see Bill Spencer on The Young and the Restless later this week.

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS.