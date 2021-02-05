Hope makes a decision on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise answers are on the horizon.

Viewers have been waiting to find out who fathered Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby. Spoilers indicate that the results are due to arrive by the end of the week, but given how things have played out, it may only be a tease ahead of the big reveal.

Two familiar faces will be returning to spice up February sweeps as the second week of drama gets underway.

Who returns to Los Angeles?

Toward the end of the week, look for two women to reprise roles they have both held on The Bold and the Beautiful before.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) is back to spend time with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her sister, Hope (Annika Noelle). With more Logan women around to spend time together, it may be an excellent time to catch up and present a united front when faced with difficult realities.

Eva (Kelly Kruger) also returns to help Forrester Creations get some publicity. Her official title with the company is the International publicist, and she is going to be sharing scenes with Katie (Heather Tom) and Paris (Diamond White).

Who is the father of Steffy’s baby?

As The Bold and the Beautiful viewers wait to find out who fathered Steffy’s baby, there are going to be more antics leading up to the big reveal.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is going to have a conversation with Finn (Tanner Novlan) about his intentions for Steffy. Only learning about his daughter’s predicament this week, the Forrester boss has questions.

Will Finn reassure Ridge that he is going to stand beside his daughter? He talks a big game, but will the follow-through matching what he says?

Hope is finally ready to talk to Liam (Scott Clifton) about the situation and her feelings. Don’t be surprised if her response leaves him stunned and begging for mercy. How many times can he rip her heart out before she finally wants some space?

Although there are teases that the results of the paternity test are back next week, it isn’t likely that everything will be resolved overnight. The fallout of the incident will reveal that some things cannot be repaired, especially when they have broken over and over again.

Will Hope be able to move on with her husband? Will Steffy build a life with Finn?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.