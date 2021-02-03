The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: What will February sweeps bring?

The effects from Steffy’s tryst with Liam play out through February sweeps on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

February sweeps is upon The Bold and the Beautiful viewers and already things appear to be heating up.

As the fallout of a drunken tryst sends ripples through families and relationships, things are about to be turned upside down in Los Angeles.

Look for groveling and life-altering decisions to be made this month, especially where some major couples are concerned.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

What will February sweeps bring to The Bold and the Beautiful?

In a preview with Soap Opera Digest, Bradley Bell laid out what can be expected.

He teased that a lot is ahead for the people in Los Angeles. Love triangles and quadrangles are in full force, with some unhappy endings on the horizon.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have been treated to another go-round where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are concerned. Their drunken actions have caused their partners to be stuck at a standstill.

And their actions will affect more than just themselves. It will spill over into their families, and then from there, trickle down.

Things are still up in the air for Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont). He pleaded with her to give him another shot, but after the kiss he shared with her sister, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), can you really blame her for being apprehensive?

As for Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), things aren’t going to be as cut and dry as she had hoped. Her sneaky behavior could cost her more than just her relationship.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for February

An intense month is ahead, and some spoilers reveal that not everything is as it seems.

instagram-feed num=6 cols=3

The results of Steffy’s paternity test will be revealed. Whether the father is Liam remains to be seen, but rumblings in the soap world indicate that it will be the case. That will leave Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hope (Annika Noelle) with some decisions to make about their relationships.

Meanwhile, as Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) feels guilty for being a part of the chaos, his bond with Hope grows. This time it could be a genuine and mutual connection, but will the writers explore this couple?

Bill will turn to Brooke in hopes she will help in his efforts to win Katie back. Expect to see some Logan sister time this month. The ladies will get together and bond over words of love and encouragement, but will it be enough for Batie to reunite?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.