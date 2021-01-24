The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill wants Katie back

Bill wants Katie back on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) wants Katie (Heather Tom) back.

It has been weeks since these two have been onscreen together, and now, viewers will get to see Dollar Bill begging for his family back.

Will Katie fall for his suave demeanor and endearing words of regret?

Why is Bill begging for Katie back?

After the video of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill kissing at the cabin was played for all to see, things between him and Katie were put at a complete standstill.

That wasn’t the first time Katie’s man was caught kissing her sister. Quinn (Rena Sofer) made sure the video was played as she worked on getting Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) away from Brooke.

Unfortunately, Katie was a casualty in the plot, and now, her relationship with Bill is non-existent.

Will Batie reunite?

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Bill is seen pleading with Katie about reuniting. He is missing her and their family together.

It has been several weeks since the couple has shared screen time together. She has talked to him about Will, but as far as putting them back together, the writing hasn’t really been on the wall.

There have been rumblings that Katie will find herself in another medical crisis. She already has Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) kidney, so what’s next?

With that, Bill will run to Katie’s side as they battle the crisis together. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it is a likely scenario with February sweeps on the horizon.

As Bill pleads with Katie, it is clear she is torn about what to do with her life. She has fallen victim to his promises twice where Brooke is concerned, but now that her sister is reunited with Ridge, will she take another chance?

The change of scenery will be nice with Katie and Bill. For months it has been about Brooke and Ridge with Shauna (Denise Richards) and Quinn meddling. And, now there is Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and her love triangle with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zende (Delon de Metz).

Be sure to tune in all week to see what Katie will do when Bill proposes they get back together and she let him move back him with her and Will.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.