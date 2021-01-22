The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Zoe gets caught and Brooke learns the truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap promise more of the same ahead of February sweeps.

More of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) drunken tryst is going to play out. Many viewers have voiced concern over the slow draw out, and it will be more of the same moving forward.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and her feelings will be on full display as well. Her true feelings hav been hanging in the balance and next week, it will continue to go on.

Ridge sees something he didn’t expect

As Zende (Delon de Metz) becomes the focus of Zoe’s full attention, she is going to obsess over the text she never got.

If she had seen what Zende had intended to send, things between her and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) may have not escalated to the engagement. She was holding out hope for Zende, and when he didn’t move fast enough, things with Carter looked more appealing.

When she decided to plant a kiss on Zende to pull out his feelings for her, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is there to catch it. Of course, he is going to have questions, and they won’t be easy for the Forrester model to answer.

Will he persuade her to tell the truth, or will she decide to forge ahead and marry Carter to spite Zende?

Brooke finds out the truth about Steffy and Liam

With the fallout of Steffy and Liam’s poor decisions, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will find out what happened.

Liam’s betrayal of Hope (Annika Noelle) isn’t going to go over well with her. Add the possible fathering of Steffy’s child into the mix, and there is a whole lot of anger to dish out.

It is going to be a very big deal as everyone waits for the results of the paternity test.

At this point, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have revealed that the baby is likely Liam’s. This will add another level of chaos to the already-complicated relationships.

Where this will leave Finn (Tanner Novlan) remains to be seen. He isn’t thrilled about the situation, and if Liam is the baby’s father, speculation is that he will leave town.

After the promises of Steffy having a man and moving on, things have taken quite the turn.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.