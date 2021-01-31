The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter questions Zoe

Carter gets bad news about Zoe on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful is flying into February sweeps this week, and there will finally be some movement on the Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) storyline.

After Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) found Zoe with Zende (Delon de Metz), things got dicey. She ran to her fiance to try and get moving on the wedding, fearing that Ridge may spill the beans about what happened at Eric’s (John McCook) house.

Now, the biggest question is — how much will Carter tolerate before enough is enough?

Ridge tells Carter the truth

When The Bold and the Beautiful left off on Friday, it looked like Carter and Zoe were going to pick a wedding date and it was going to be as soon as possible.

Spoilers reveal that she is going to beg her man for forgiveness, but his answer isn’t clear. When Carter talked to Ridge about his feelings for Zoe, he explained how the feelings were there long before he made a move.

After Zoe talks to Carter, it is likely he tells Ridge about the date they chose. Of course, the Forrester boss is going to have to tell his friend about Zoe and what she did. When he reveals that she was hitting on another man and that he doesn’t know her as well as he thinks, it’s a lot to take in.

Zoe breaks out the tears

Seeing Zoe go through her emotions isn’t something new. She has been playing games for months with Zende and Carter, but now that she is caught, the waterworks are in full effect.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Carter is seen looking angry and Zoe is pleading with him, telling him that he is the one she wants to marry. He demands to know what has been going on, but how truthful will the Forrester model be?

Lying isn’t exactly a foreign concept for Zoe. She has become pretty good at it, and despite most everyone in Los Angeles forgiving her for her part in the baby swap, she continues to only think about herself.

The biggest question is whether Zoe owns up to her pursuit of Zende or if she plans to put the blame on him. Luckily, Paris (Diamond White) knows how things went down, and with Zende interested in her, she may speak up.

Be sure to tune in daily to see how the first week of February sweeps plays out.

