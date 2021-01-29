The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke unleashes fury and Zoe scrambles

Zoe will scramble as her plans unravel on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes reveal that more of the same is happening as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) drunken tryst continues making rounds in Los Angeles.

Of course, the other hot story is Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and her conflicted feelings for Zende (Delon de Metz) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

As February sweeps kick off, there is hope for some resolution to storylines and more interesting ones to come.

Brooke unleashes her fury

After The Bold and the Beautiful being interrupted for news updates over the last month, viewers are finally going to see Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) learn about the trouble Liam caused in his marriage to Hope (Annika Noelle).

Her reaction is going to be explosive as this is now the second time Liam has hurt Hope by using Steffy. The two women are living the destiny their mothers set into motion, only this time, it may not go as far as it did with Brooke and Taylor (Hunter Tylo).

Not only will Brooke have words with Steffy, but she is also going to talk to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about what keeps happening. First, though, Steffy will need to let her father into the know. As of now, Ridge has no idea anything is less than perfect in his daughter’s life as she moves forward with Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Zoe wants a shotgun wedding

Ridge has been preoccupied with the concerning antics between Zoe and Zende. He discovered them at Eric’s (John McCook) home, and now, things are unraveling fast for the bride-to-be.

She wanted to experiment with Zende to see if there was anything more than mutual attraction between them before she moved ahead with Carter. Zoe thought she was being slick, but Paris (Diamond White) was on to her before she even knew it.

Now, Ridge has questions and he is going to talk to Carter about what happened. Zoe is going to panic and suggest they move the wedding up as fast as possible as a way to prove her love to him. The question is, will Carter buy it?

And, Zoe will demand Paris sign something. Up until now, Paris has remained calm and shy when it comes to her sister’s rude and demanding antics. That won’t last for long, though. She is going to give it to Zoe when it is requested she signs a document.

Is Zoe asking Paris to sign an NDA?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.