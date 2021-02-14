The Young and the Restless spoilers: Faith freaks out on Sharon and Victor gives Victoria a stern message

Victoria isn’t thrilled with her father after their latest chat. Pic credit: CBs

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS show reveal tense conversations and showdowns are happening all over Genoa City. There are also a few surprises that will test the boundaries of relationships.

February sweeps promised fans lots of dramatics and shocking moments. It sure looks like that’s what viewers can expect from upcoming episodes of the daytime drama.

Trouble for Sharon

Sharon (Sharon Case) faces the consequences of her actions when Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) finds a photo of her mother kissing Adam (Sharon Case) online. The teen is shocked at what she sees while looking at her phone.

Faith wastes no time blasting Sharon for kissing “that monster.” Adam’s enemy number for Faith ever since she learned what he did when she was a baby.

The conversation explodes as Faith lashes out at her mom. Sharon has a lot of explaining to do once she gets over the shock of the picture plastered online. Faith wants answers, and she won’t be the only one.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is going to lose his mind. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Rey takes a stand with Sharon. It looks like her smooch with Adam will push Rey to his breaking point.

Victoria’s annoyed with her father

A father and daughter chat turns tense as Victor (Eric Braeden) shares a stern message with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Victor has no plans to let go of his vengeance against Billy (Jason Thompson).

The Y&R preview video shows Victor promising Victoria that he will make Billy boy pay for writing the expose on Adam. Fans know Victor always keeps his promises, and he reminds his daughter of that too.

Victoria doesn’t look too pleased with her father. She has also looks concerned about her ex.

Will Victoria talk Victor out of revenge, or will she warn Billy about Victor’s plans?

Kyle’s little secret

Thanks to Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Sally (Courtney Hope), Kyle (Michael Mealor) now knows he could be a father. Kyle came clean with Summer (Hunter King) regarding his affair with the married Tara Locke but left out the part about maybe having a secret son.

Summer spots a photo of little Harrison on Kyle’s computer and, of course, wants to know what’s up with the kid. A rattled Kyle will have to think quickly if he wants to keep Summer from learning the truth about the boy.

After several preempted episodes due to the impeachment trial, fans will finally get to spend some time in Genoa City and watch all the drama unfold.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.